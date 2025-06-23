US Stock Futures Waver in Muted Mideast Response: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures wavered in a restrained response to Washington’s attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, as traders awaited Tehran’s next move and the impact it may carry. Oil pared gains.

S&P 500 futures were little changed after last week’s decline in the main US benchmark. European stocks edged lower. The dollar strengthened 0.2% while US Treasuries slipped. Brent crude shed an advance of as much as 5.7% to less than 1%.

Oil remained the primary focus as any interruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a major artery for global crude and natural gas, raises the specter of a spike in energy prices. While Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country reserved all options for a response, fears of an immediate disruption are beginning to fade.

“The key will be whether there is a closure in the Strait of Hormuz. That’s not our central scenario,” said Francisco Simon, European head of strategy at Santander Asset Management. “The evolution of the conflict in the coming days and weeks will keep the market in a range, with downside risk.”

Market reaction had been generally muted since Israel’s initial assault on Iran this month. Even after falling for the past two weeks, the S&P 500 is only about 3% below its all-time high from February.

Further downside may be limited because some market participants have been preparing for a worsening conflict. Fund managers have reduced their stock holdings, shares are no longer overbought and hedging demand has increased, meaning a deep selloff is less likely at these levels.

If Iran was to close the Strait of Hormuz, “a stagflation scenario with lower growth and higher inflation due to elevated oil prices is the main risk for markets as it would also curb the abilities of central banks to support markets,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg.

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly on Sunday said she sees the central bank’s monetary policy stance as “in a good place” currently, with risks to its US employment and price stability mandates as roughly equal. Daly said she sees the central bank cutting rates in the fall, later than Governor Christopher Waller who said Friday he sees a move as soon as July.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 8:28 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.9%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1498

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 147.13 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1848 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3439

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $101,899.76

Ether rose 3.2% to $2,258.12

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.40%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.56%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $77.37 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,356.36 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Macarena Muñoz and Sagarika Jaisinghani.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.