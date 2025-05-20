US Stock Rally Set to Pause After Six-Day Run: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A six-day winning streak that propelled the S&P 500 to the brink of a bull market is set to stall as investors bet that US stocks will lag the rest of the world.

S&P 500 contracts retreated 0.2%. By contrast, equity gauges in Europe and Asia advanced. The dollar was little changed. Gold rose 0.3% while Bitcoin dropped. Treasuries steadied, with the 10-year yield at 4.46%.

Japanese notes tumbled after a government bond auction received the lowest demand since 2012, pointing to increasing concerns about investor support as the Bank of Japan dials back its huge debt holdings.

Some Wall Street strategists are betting European stocks will enjoy their best performance relative to the US in at least two decades as the region’s economic outlook improves. While US stocks have rallied in recent weeks, two Federal Officials warned on Monday that they would adopt a wait-and-see approach before lowering interest rates.

While European stocks have seen strong inflows this year, the next leg of the region’s outperformance will be driven by structural shifts, such as higher investments in defense and infrastructure, said Elise Badoy, Citigroup Inc.’s head of EMEA equity research.

“We continue to recommend diversification into the European market — we’re neutral on the US — but I think that comes with the perspective that it will be a bumpy ride,” Badoy told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.

With US equities set to retreat at the open, investors are expected to continue taking advantage of pullbacks, said Francois Rimeu, a strategist at La Francaise Asset Management in Paris. The S&P 500 erased losses of as much as 1.1% on Monday to post a slight gain.

“The market is now back on a buy-the-dip trend, largely thanks to retail investors who are determined not to miss this boat,” Rimeu said.

The dollar held firm on Tuesday, having extended its losses for the year to nearly 6.5% against a basket of currencies in the previous session.

Citigroup Inc. said the greenback could fall further after this week’s Group-of-Seven meeting as global leaders discuss currency policies as part of their trade negotiations with the US.

The bank’s currency strategists led by Osamu Takashima wrote in a note that Washington is unlikely to “aggressively pursue” a weak dollar, but the currency will end up declining as the nation reaches agreements with its trading partners to lower tariffs.

US President Donald Trump plans to go to the Capitol later on Tuesday to urge fractious House Republicans to overcome divisions and unite behind his signature tax-cut legislation. Moody’s Ratings stripped the US government of its top credit rating last week, citing a ballooning budget deficit it said showed little sign of narrowing.

A slate of senior Fed officials are due to speak at a series of events, including Alberto Musalem, Susan Collins and Adriana Kugler.

Corporate Highlights:

Home Depot Inc.’s sales came in shy of expectations during the latest quarter, a sign that weakening consumer sentiment and economic turbulence are squeezing spending.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. jumped in its Hong Kong trading debut after the Chinese battery giant wrapped up the world’s biggest listing this year.

BMW AG plans a buyback program with a volume of as much as €2 billion ($2.2 billion).

New World Development Co. has asked banks to refinance HK$87.5 billion ($11.2 billion) of its loans by the end of June, according to people familiar with the matter, as the cash-strapped builder seeks to quickly shore up its liquidity.

Pfizer will pay $1.25 billion upfront to license an experimental cancer drug out of China, in a deal that underscores multinational drugmakers’ growing enthusiasm for Chinese biotech innovation.

Chinese shipments of Apple Inc.’s iPhone and other mobile devices to the US dived to their lowest levels since 2011 in April.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:29 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1249

The British pound was little changed at $1.3371

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 144.54 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $105,180.78

Ether fell 0.5% to $2,508.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.46%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.59%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.66%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $62.55 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,239.79 an ounce

