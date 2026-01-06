US Stock Rally Stalls as Rotation Gathers Pace: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A New Year’s rally in US stocks paused as a rotation into regional stocks broadened and investors awaited fresh data to gauge the strength of the American economy.

The S&P 500 was set to open little changed, stalling the artificial-intelligence-driven advance seen in the first trading days of 2026. European stocks rose 0.2%. Shares in Asia extended their best-ever start to a year and a gauge of emerging markets hit back-to-back records.

Precious metals came off session highs, with gold trading little changed after rising as much as 0.6%. Copper trimmed gains of as much as 3.1%. Silver advanced 1.9%. Brent crude posted a small advance to around $62 a barrel.

Stock investors have so far been largely unfazed by tensions in Venezuela, extending a three-year bull run that’s been fueled by demand for AI–linked shares. The next leg of the rally will depend in part on how quickly the Federal Reserve moves to further ease monetary policy, with business activity and jobs market data due this week to help shape interest-rate expectations.

“We are waiting for data,” said Emilie Tetard, a cross-asset strategist at Natixis. “Before this data, as macro uncertainty is probably stronger in the US vs. the rest of the world, it’s a good time to put in place the diversification.”

While regions outside the US saw bigger advances on Tuesday, optimism for the S&P 500 remains strong with the latest Markets Pulse survey predicting another rally following three years of double-digit gains, a feat last accomplished at the end of the previous century.

The US benchmark will climb as much as 20% this year, according to 60% of the 590 respondents to a poll conducted in the last three weeks of December. Less than a third of participants expected losses for the index while only a 10th saw more than 20% in gains.

The S&P 500’s 14-day relative strength index also suggests that US stocks might have further room to run, in contrast with other regions that have surpassed levels typically seen as overbought.

Treasuries pared some of their gains, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year rising two basis points to 4.18%. On Monday, yields fell after a report showed US manufacturing activity shrank in December by the most since 2024, reinforcing the case for further easing by the Fed.

Corporate News:

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said that the company’s highly anticipated Rubin data center processors are in production and customers will soon be able to try out the technology. Under Armour Inc. jumped as much as 7.2% in late trading on Monday after Fairfax Financial Holdings disclosed a sizable stake in the sportswear company. Intel Corp. showed off laptop computers based on processors with a new design, part of the chipmaker’s effort to make its products competitive again. Advanced Micro Devices Inc., aiming to make a dent in Nvidia Corp.’s stranglehold on the AI hardware market, announced a new chip for corporate data center use and talked up the attributes of a future generation of products for that market. Next Plc raised its profit forecast for a fifth time this financial year after sales at the British retailer soared in the key Christmas period. The shares rallied 3% in London. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will reacquire a 49.9% stake in its US metal container plants from a consortium of institutional investors led and advised by Apollo Global Management Inc. in a deal estimated to be around $3 billion. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:22 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1709 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3524 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.48 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $93,685.62 Ether fell 0.1% to $3,233.34 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.18% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.51% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $58.58 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy and Neil Campling.

