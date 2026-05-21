US Stock Rebound Falters as Oil Resumes Climb: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rebound in US equities faltered while oil moved higher as traders once again waited to see whether hopes of a peace deal in the Middle East would develop into something more concrete.

Futures for the S&P 500 dropped 0.3%. Nasdaq 100 contracts dipped 0.4% after Nvidia Corp.’s earnings failed to ignite further gains in the artificial intelligence trade. Brent rose 1.2% to above $106 a barrel, paring declines after President Donald Trump said the US was in the “final stages” with Iran.

Bond yields in the US and Europe nudged higher, with the rate on 10-year Treasuries up one basis point to 4.59%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said interest rates may climb much further from current levels, a warning that comes as long-dated bonds remain under pressure on concern that high oil prices may fuel inflation and amid worries over government spending.

The more subdued tone in the US and Europe contrasts with the optimism in Asia, where tech stocks jumped the most in six weeks.

LG Electronics Inc. and Hyundai Mobis Co. both surged over 10% in Seoul after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang touted new opportunities in the form of robots and automated vehicles. SoftBank Group Corp.’s stocks soared nearly 20% in Tokyo after reports said two companies backed by the Japanese investor — OpenAI and SB Energy Corp. — are preparing for US initial public offerings.

“Volumes and prices in the memory segment are soaring, disproportionately benefiting certain Korean and Taiwanese companies,” said Roberto Scholtes Ruiz, head of strategy at Singular Bank. “Nvidia results, together with the continued announcements of additional computing capacity, further reinforce the dominance of semiconductors.”

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX filed publicly for what stands to be the largest-ever initial public offering, revealing billions in losses and the super-voting share plan allowing Elon Musk to keep the company under his control. OpenAI is preparing to file for an initial public offering in the coming weeks and is targeting a public debut sometime in the fall, according to a person familiar with the plan. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said the Wall Street giant will likely hire more artificial intelligence specialists and fewer traditional bankers as the adoption of the technology accelerates. Intuit Inc. is cutting about 17% of its staff, or about 3,000 workers, a move to trim costs while the financial software company invests in artificial-intelligence products. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% as of 8:31 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1601 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.07 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8061 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3420 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $77,553.73 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,128.22 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.59% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.09% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.99% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.2% to $106.30 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.7% to $4,513.20 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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