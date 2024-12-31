US Stocks, Bonds Drop With 2024 Coming to an End: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A string of volatile sessions for US stocks extended into the year’s last trading day, marking an ominous close to an otherwise stellar year for North American equity investors. Treasury yields rose and the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced toward its biggest annual gain in more than a decade.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.8% on Tuesday, each declining for a fourth session in a year-end pullback that has shaved more than a trillion dollars from large-cap market values. The losses remain just a blip in a advance that has lifted the S&P 500 more than 53% since the start of 2023, the best two-year gain since the late 1990s.

While yields climbed, a broad gauge of Treasury bonds is still on track to eke out an annual gain, albeit a smaller one than in 2023. The dollar index rose to a level last seen in 2022.

Even as the US economy chugs along, cross-asset investors are heading into 2025 facing an array of challenges, first among them inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response to it. Bond yields are in the midst of their fourth straight week of gains triggered by the Fed’s Dec. 18 meeting, at which Chair Jerome Powell evinced waning enthusiasm for interest rate cuts. Another question is how President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-growth policies will affect consumer prices and federal finances.

A short relief rally in stocks that lasted for a few days before Christmas “has been fizzling thanks to the robust US economy and the Fed’s changing view on necessary stimulus,” said Jim Smigiel, chief investment officer at SEI. “It is also worth pointing out that the last trading days of the year can be characterized by low volumes along with investor rebalancing and tax management that can have an outsized impact on areas that performed well throughout the year.”

Among commodities, gold is on track for its biggest gain since 2010. Oil prices edged higher in thin holiday trading, heading for a flat annual performance as the market braces for a global surplus next year. Cocoa, meanwhile, is poised for a 172% annual gain, driven by market volatility and concerns about supply.

European natural gas prices rose to the highest level since last November in anticipation of a halt in Russian flows via Ukraine on New Year’s Day.

European trading was muted in the final session of the year, with several markets shut on New Year’s Eve and shortened sessions in London and Paris. In Asia, trading was also thin because several regional markets including South Korea’s were shut for a public holiday. Japanese markets are closed through Jan. 6. Stocks fell in Australia and mainland China, with those in Hong Kong flat.

Key events this week:

New Year’s Day holiday, Wednesday

US construction spending, jobless claims, manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 1:32 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.0355

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2509

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 157.32 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $94,003.82

Ether rose 1.3% to $3,356.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.58%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.37%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.57%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $71.99 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,626.34 an ounce

