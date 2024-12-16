US Stocks Climb Higher on Fed-Cut Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks continued to rise as traders geared up for interest-rate decisions by major central banks across the globe due later this week.

The S&P 500 jumped 0.5%, led by Broadcom Inc. and Tesla Inc., while the Nasdaq 100 gained more than 1% to reach a record high. MicroStrategy Inc. advanced, fueled by its pending inclusion in the tech-heavy gauge following the software maker’s transformation into a leveraged bet on Bitcoin. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 4.40%. Bitcoin hit a fresh record.

Sentiment in the US is relatively positive, with a widely expected quarter-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday seen as adding fresh support and extending stocks’ outperformance. That stands in contrast to losses in Asia and Europe on Monday after weaker-than-anticipated retail data in China.

In the US, “near-term momentum may depend on what Fed Chair Powell says after the announcement, and whether retail sales or the PCE Price Index catch the market off guard,” said Chris Larkin, manging director, trading and investing, at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

Historically, most of the stock market’s December gains tend to come in the second half of the month, he said, adding that the S&P 500 had a positive net return in this period 78% of the time since 1957.

Traders are also parsing fresh economic data. On Monday, data showed that activity at US service providers is expanding at the fastest pace since October 2021. Meanwhile, a measure of New York state factory activity retreated by the most since last May.

The main focus remains Wednesday’s Fed decision, which will be followed by policy announcements in Japan, the Nordics and the UK this week.

Bloomberg’s dollar index fluctuated between being little changed and posting modest gains. After strengthening more than 6% so far this year, Wall Street is starting to sour on the greenback as Trump’s policies and the Fed’s interest-rate cuts are seen to put pressure on the currency in the latter portion of 2025.

Europe and Asia

German lawmakers passed a measure that will pave the way for a national election in two months, backing Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s plan to end his embattled administration early. Meanwhile, euro-area private-sector activity shrank less than anticipated thanks to a bigger-than-expected contribution from services.

French bonds lagged peers after Moody’s Ratings cut the country’s credit rating. The Bank of France trimmed its domestic growth outlook, with the central bank citing political upheaval as a drag on household and business confidence. The Euro held gains after the announcement.

In China, retail sales growth unexpectedly weakened in November despite signs of improvement in the housing market. The data builds on traders’ disappointment last week when Beijing pledged to boost consumption but failed to offer details on fiscal stimulus.

The retail-sales data “is a reflection of the dire situation there and how the stimulus efforts have prioritized optics over delivering meaningful economic improvements,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “Even for a tactical recovery, we need more after a series of false starts and the risk of tariffs ahead.”

Oil slipped after China’s latest economic data reinforced concerns over weakening demand in the biggest importer.

Key events this week:

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Japan rate decision, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision

US revised GDP, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US personal income, spending & PCE inflation, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 2:15 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0516

The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.2693

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 154.03 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.4% to $106,299.11

Ether rose 5.2% to $4,057.18

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.40%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.25%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $70.67 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,655.65 an ounce

