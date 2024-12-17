US Stocks Decline as Traders Mull Fed’s Path Ahead: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks lingered near session lows as traders braced for the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and its forecast for next year.

The S&P 500 slid 0.6% and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is headed for its longest losing streak since 1978. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.39%. Bloomberg’s dollar gauge fluctuated for most of the session.

Earlier, data showed that US retail sales increased at a firm pace in November, highlighting consumer resilience. While the report didn’t seem to change expectations for a rate cut by the Fed this week, there is an understanding that the central bank will prepare the market for a pause early next year, said Ian Lyngen of BMO Capital Markets. Industrial production data also came in Tuesday, unexpectedly declining for a third month in November.

Traders are now turning to the Fed’s last rate decision of the year due Wednesday. A quarter-point cut is widely expected, but what happens in the following months is less clear. While the US economy is resilient, the prospect of inflationary import tariffs proposed by the incoming administration of Donald Trump may give Fed officials pause about the pace of further moves.

Bank of America Corp.’s view is that the Fed brings interest rates down to the 3.75% level — or three more cuts from where they are currently, CEO Brian Moynihan said on Bloomberg Television.

“They need to bring it down a little bit, they just have to be more careful because the economy is stronger than we thought three months ago, six months ago but still has potential weaknesses” he said. “We haven’t even talked about what is going on outside the United States that could affect it — not tariffs but wars.”

On the other hand, Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing, E*Trade from Morgan Stanley, says more strong economic data like retail sales could bolster the case for the Fed to pause in January.

In either case, what happens to stocks and bonds will be determined by what the Fed says about cuts in 2025 instead of the central bank’s decision tomorrow, wrote Tom Essaye, president and founder of Sevens Report and a former Merrill Lynch trader.

Currencies and Central-Bank Bets

In Canada, inflation dropped below the central bank’s target for the second time in three months. The data is expected to give Bank of Canada officials confidence that their rapid rate cuts didn’t derail their efforts to keep price gains at the 2% target. However, persisting political discord in Canada pushed the loonie to a Covid-era low.

Concerns over Brazil’s ballooning debt and deficits pushed the real to all-time lows. To stem the slide in the currency, its central bank sold over $3 billion in local markets in back-to-back auctions — its fourth intervention in three days.

Elsewhere, money markets continued to trim wagers on Bank of England interest-rate cuts as attention turns to Wednesday’s UK November inflation figures. Traders place the chance of a third quarter-point reduction next year at 25%, down from 90% on Monday. Gilt yields rose.

Earlier, index of Asian currencies fell to the lowest in more than two years amid pessimism over China’s economic outlook and expectations that Trump policies will drive gains in the greenback.

Among other notable currencies, the yen snapped a six-day losing streak. The yen’s rapid decline in the past week had strategists warning that further weakness may trigger verbal intervention from authorities and add pressure on the Bank of Japan to hike rates.

Meanwhile, oil fell for a second day after Chinese economic data stoked concerns about demand and equity markets slipped.

Key events this week:

UK CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Japan rate decision, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision

US revised GDP, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US personal income, spending & PCE inflation, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 3:20 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0488

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2711

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 153.39 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $106,287.51

Ether fell 2.9% to $3,929.62

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.23%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $70.18 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,645.83 an ounce

