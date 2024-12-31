US Stocks Drop; Dollar, Oil Gain as 2024 Nears End: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks dropped during the last trading session of an otherwise stellar year as investors ponder the monetary policy outlook for 2025.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 clung onto modest declines after falling more than 1% on Monday. The US Treasury market is on track to eke out a smaller annual gain than it did in 2023. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose to a level last seen in 2022, capping its best year in nearly a decade.

The Federal Reserve’s path will be a major focus in 2025. While central bank officials have already indicated fewer cuts than previously anticipated, their mandate may be complicated by President-elect Donald Trump’s policies, which could stoke inflation. With major US stock indexes set for a second straight year of more than 20% gains, some investors are also concerned about the stamina of the rally.

“Investors are in wait-and-see mode,” Noel Dixon, senior macro strategist at State Street Corp., told Bloomberg Television. “We don’t know what the retaliatory effects are going to be and how the Fed is ultimately going to react to those tariffs.”

Among commodities, gold is on track for its biggest gain since 2010. Oil prices edged higher in thin holiday trading, heading for a flat annual performance as the market braces for a global surplus next year.

European natural gas prices rose to the highest level since last November in anticipation of a halt in Russian flows via Ukraine on New Year’s Day.

European trading was muted in the final session of the year, with several markets shut on New Year’s Eve and shortened sessions in London and Paris. In Asia, trading was also thin because several regional markets including South Korea’s were shut for a public holiday. Japanese markets are closed through Jan. 6. Stocks fell in Australia and mainland China, with those in Hong Kong flat.

Key events this week:

New Year’s Day holiday, Wednesday

US construction spending, jobless claims, manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 11:33 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.0356

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2524

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 157.18 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.9% to $94,560.45

Ether rose 2.3% to $3,390.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.37%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.57%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $71.75 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,624.99 an ounce

