US Stocks Drop as Tech Rout Deepens, Led by Downturn for Nvidia

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks fell on Tuesday, extending losses into a second day as Big Tech names retreated and yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed.

The S&P 500 Index pared earlier declines, closing down 0.7% after shedding as much as 1.5%. Eight of 11 industry groups dropped, with rate-sensitive real estate stocks the biggest loser. The Nasdaq 100 Index lost 0.8%, hovering near the 50-day moving average for the first time since February, while a gauge of Magnificent Seven companies slid 1.1%. The Cboe VIX Index climbed above 17. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.27%.

The US 10-year yield is “higher than it has been for all but 3% of the time over the past 18 years, and so there is a global concern surrounding these longer-term rates,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “All of us who have been worrying about the upcoming seasonally rough time for the stock market are looking prescient.”

Nvidia Corp. led S&P 500 decliners on a points basis, closing with a 2% drop to its lowest level since late July. The stock, which fell below the 50-day moving average for the first time since May, dragged on underperforming chips firms as well. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 1.1%.

Stock declines may be following a summer that “went too well,” said Craig Basinger, chief strategist at Purpose Investments Inc. He said Tuesday’s market action looked more like investors harvesting gains than a selloff driven by yields.

A late Friday court decision was unnerving investors who’ve been looking for clarity about tariffs’ impact on inflation and company decision-making. Caterpillar Inc. extended losses for a second day after warning its tariff hit would be harder than anticipated. Plus, an unprecedented level of concentration in a just a handful of tech stocks is raising concern.

As September kicks off, investors are also eying what’s historically been the weakest month for US stocks, as institutional investors rebalance, retail traders slow their buying, volatility picks up and corporate buying goes dark.

“CTAs are quasi full in their positioning, and volatility positioning in the from of VIX shorts has also been quite extended,” said Frank Monkam, head of macro strategy and trading at Buffalo Bayou Commodities. “Combining all these ingredients unfailing lead to pullbacks, particularly in richly-valued market conditions.”

The Tick Index, which measures the number of stocks going up, trade-by-trade, versus those going down on the New York Stock Exchange, plunged to minus 1,538 at one point during the session, the lowest level since July.

On the economic front, US factory activity shrank in August for a sixth straight month, driven by a pullback in production that shows manufacturing remains bogged down. The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index came in at 48.7 last month. While a slight improvement from 48 in July, details of the report were mixed and the gauge remained in contraction territory.

Underlying data “remained weak” and a rise in new orders seemed “hollow,” Inflation Insights President Omair Sharif said, with respondents’ commentary pointing to a drag on activity from tariffs. Meantime, “elevated economic uncertainty and high interest rates are suppressing construction,” Wells Fargo economists led by Charlie Dougherty and Jackie Benson wrote after construction spending fell 0.1% in July.

Concern about political developments may also be weighing on the market. Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to have secured a diplomatic win with a massive pipeline deal that would tie Russia and China together for decades. Putin met with Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi on Monday at a summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin.

PepsiCo Inc. gained 1.1% on news that activist investor Elliott is planning a major campaign. Kraft Heinz Co. fell 7.0% after Warren Buffett said he was disappointed with its plan to split into two publicly traded companies.

Constellation Brands Inc. was among the biggest S&P 500 decliners, falling 6.6%%, after the alcoholic drinks company cut its outlook, citing weak consumer demand and “more volatile consumer purchasing behavior.”

Gold stocks rose as the metal touched a record high. The commodity has jumped more than 30% this year.

Later this week, investors will focus on jobs data. Friday’s payrolls numbers are the most salient, but traders will also look at Wednesday’s JOLTS job openings and Thursday’s ADP employment report. Key earnings are due from two tech-sector heavyweights: Salesforce Inc. on Wednesday and Broadcom Inc. on Thursday.

President Donald Trump’s attempted firing of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook continues to draw scrutiny as well, with Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte on Tuesday saying Fed Chair Jerome Powell isn’t holding Cook accountable.

–With assistance from Alexandra Semenova and Geoffrey Morgan.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.