US Stocks Edge Higher as Traders Weigh Fed Outlook: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks posted modest gains at the open on Tuesday, as investors awaited fresh data that could help shape the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

The S&P 500 rose, continuing the advance seen in the first trading days of 2026, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index also climbed. European stocks rose 0.4%. Shares in Asia extended their best-ever start to a year and a gauge of emerging markets hit back-to-back records.

Stock investors have so far been largely unfazed by tensions in Venezuela, extending a three-year bull run that’s been fueled by demand for AI–linked shares. The next leg of the rally will depend in part on how quickly the Fed moves to further ease monetary policy, with business activity and jobs market data due this week to help shape rate expectations.

Richmond Fed president Tom Barkin said Tuesday the policy outlook remains in a delicate balance given the conflicting pressures from rising unemployment and still-high inflation.

“We are waiting for data,” said Emilie Tetard, a cross-asset strategist at Natixis. “Before this data, as macro uncertainty is probably stronger in the US vs. the rest of the world, it’s a good time to put in place the diversification.”

Gold climbednearly 1% as the rally in precious metals extended, while silver gained around 4%. Brent crude rose above $62 a barrel. US Treasury yields crept higher, while the dollar posted a small advance.

Optimistic Outlook

While regions outside the US saw bigger advances on Tuesday, optimism for the S&P 500 remains strong, with the latest Markets Pulse survey predicting another rally following three years of double-digit gains. Such a feat was last accomplished at the end of the previous century.

The US benchmark will climb as much as 20% this year, according to 60% of the 590 respondents to a poll conducted in the last three weeks of December. Less than a third of participants expected losses for the index while only a 10th saw more than 20% in gains.

The S&P 500’s 14-day relative strength index also suggests that US stocks might have further room to run, in contrast with other regions that have surpassed levels typically seen as overbought.

For the time being, some investors are diversifying their exposure. Equity positioning drifted lower across US indexes last week as longs were unwound and new shorts put in place, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.

In Europe, new risk flows have pushed positioning higher across indexes, with banks and the FTSE 100 maintaining max-long readings. In Asia, bullish positioning continued to build for South Korea’s Kospi index.

“It reflects a continuation of a theme that we are in the early innings of, which started last year, i.e. that US exceptionalism has peaked and has started to unwind,” Raymond Sagayam, managing partner at Banque Pictet & Cie SA, told Bloomberg TV.

The AI theme will remain in focus after a flurry of late updates Monday from chip giants at the CES trade show in Las Vegas. Nvidia Corp. outperformed Magnificent Seven peers in premarket trading after an upbeat update on the rollout of its latest processor. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose on plans for a new corporate data center chip.

Meanwhile, US oil producers such as Chevron Corp. and ConocoPhillips extended gains on President Donald Trump’s plans for the reconstruction of Venezuela’s crude industry.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“Stocks and bonds begin the year with less stored up potential energy for big moves compared to last year. Larger shocks than the surprise extraction of foreign leaders from their presidential residences will be required to shake these assets into life.”

— Simon White, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

American International Group Inc. said Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino intends to retire as CEO by midyear, and will be replaced by Aon Plc’s Eric Andersen. Buyout firm Hg is in advanced talks to acquire financial software maker OneStream Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. OneStream surged 22% in premarket trading. Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said that the company’s highly anticipated Rubin data center processors are in production and customers will soon be able to try out the technology. Intel Corp. showed off laptop computers based on processors with a new design, part of the chipmaker’s effort to make its products competitive again. Advanced Micro Devices Inc., aiming to make a dent in Nvidia Corp.’s stranglehold on the AI hardware market, announced a new chip for corporate data center use and talked up the attributes of a future generation of products for that market. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will reacquire a 49.9% stake in its US metal container plants from a consortium of institutional investors led and advised by Apollo Global Management Inc. in a deal estimated to be around $3 billion. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 9:32 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1705 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3520 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.42 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $94,104.04 Ether rose 1.6% to $3,289.71 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.17% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.49% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $58.76 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,473.53 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling, Subrat Patnaik and Christian Dass.

