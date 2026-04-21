US Stocks Edge Up as Traders Await Iran Update: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose modestly as traders grew more encouraged that Iran will join talks that could extend a Middle East truce and restore oil flows. Treasuries and the dollar wavered ahead of Kevin Warsh’s Senate hearing.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% after the benchmark snapped its run of record highs in the previous session. Apple fell 0.6% in late trading as the iPhone-maker named a successor to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. Brent was little changed around $95.50 a barrel, with President Donald Trump saying negotiations between the US and Iran could begin as early as Tuesday.

All eyes are on the Middle East after Trump signaled he is unlikely to extend a two-week ceasefire with Iran in a war that’s upended global oil markets. Iran has yet to confirm it will take part in the talks in Islamabad, with Trump threatening strikes on the Islamic Republic’s power infrastructure if diplomacy fails. People familiar with the matter said Monday that Tehran would send a team, though it’s unclear who would lead the delegation.

“Markets are in wait-and-watch mode for US-Iran talks,” wrote Mohit Kumar, chief economist and strategist for Europe at Jefferies. “As long as we do not get a worsening of the situation, the path of least resistance is likely to be higher for risky assets.”

European stocks were little changed, while a gauge for Asian equities rose 0.7%. Gold dipped 0.8% below $4,800 an ounce.

While investors remain focused on developments in the Middle East, attention will also turn to Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve. He is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. Washington time.

“I believe that monetary policy independence is earned — and better policy decisions crafted — by steering clear of distractions,” according to a copy of his prepared remarks viewed by Bloomberg. “I am committed to ensuring that the conduct of monetary policy remains strictly independent.”

The week’s marquee economic report is also due Tuesday. Analysts project a jump in overall retail sales for March. Excluding gasoline and autos, the data could signal more tepid demand as high fuel costs prompted budget-constrained consumers to squeeze spending on other things.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will hand the reins to hardware boss John Ternus later this year, capping a 15-year tenure that turned the company into a $4 trillion business spanning watches, video streaming and financial services. Amazon.com Inc. is investing an additional $5 billion in Anthropic PBC and may inject $20 billion more over time, a deal that strengthens ties in in an increasingly competitive artificial intelligence race. Associated British Foods Plc will separate budget apparel chain Primark from the rest of its business, in a breakup of one of the UK’s biggest conglomerates. Estée Lauder has hired JPMorgan to structure a financing package of about €5 billion to fund its tie-up with Spanish company Puig, newspaper Expansion reports, citing unidentified people in the market. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:30 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1775 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.92 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8147 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3520 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $76,198.13 Ether fell 0.7% to $2,321.41 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.98% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.84% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3% to $95.20 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.8% to $4,783.78 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy.

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