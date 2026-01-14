US Stocks Extend Losses as Metals Hit Highs: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pointed to the first back-to-back losses of 2026 as a combination of strong demand expectations and haven buying drove metals to all-time highs.

Contracts on the S&P 500 dropped 0.2%. European shares rose, while Asian equities extended their Japan-led outperformance on optimism that a possible election could cement Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s pro-stimulus agenda. Bitcoin climbed above $95,000 for the first time since November, signaling that demand for risk assets remained strong.

Metals built on their blistering start to the year. Silver surged past $90 an ounce for the first time, spot gold hit a record, and tin and copper climbed to fresh highs. Base metals have been buoyed by strong industrial demand expectations, while gold and silver are also benefiting from the latest attacks on the Federal Reserve and a tense geopolitical backdrop.

Markets face a packed agenda of potential catalysts on Wednesday, including Wall Street bank earnings, a slate of Fed speakers, producer prices, retail data and a possible Supreme Court ruling on the Trump administration’s tariff policies.

“Yesterday’s earnings season started and it wasn’t as good as we normally see,” said Marija Veitmane, head of equity research at State Street Bank. “Iran massively increases uncertainty. It’s very difficult to see kind of directly across markets, given that the range of scenarios is very, very wide, but it increases uncertainty.”

Oil was softer after the biggest four-day gain in more than six months. The dollar held its gains from the prior session. Treasuries rose across the curve, with the 10-year yield falling one basis point to 4.17%.

Corporate News:

BP Plc said it expects to take as much as $5 billion in writedowns for the fourth quarter, just weeks after replacing its chief executive officer as it strives to turn around its fortunes. Netflix Inc. is working on revised terms for its Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. acquisition and has discussed making an all-cash offer for the company’s studios and streaming businesses, people familiar with the discussions said. Tesla Inc. will stop selling the advanced driver-assistance system it calls Full Self-Driving, and instead switch to an entirely monthly subscription service. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 8:56 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1647 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 158.91 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9710 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3448 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $94,899.62 Ether rose 3.7% to $3,327.33 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.17% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.41% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.8% to $64.92 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.1% to $4,635.02 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.