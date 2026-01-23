US Stocks Face Weekly Loss as Rotation Gains Speed: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US futures point to back-to-back weekly losses for the S&P 500 for the first time since June after a turbulent stretch that added fresh fuel to a broadening rotation across sectors and regions.

S&P 500 futures were little changed following a two-day relief rally. The gains were still insufficient to undo a violent selloff triggered by President Donald Trump’s hard-line push to assert greater control over Greenland, a territory under NATO ally Denmark.

The dollar headed for its worst week since June. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries hovered near the highest since September. Meanwhile, emerging-market stocks and currencies extended a strong start to 2026. Gold briefly rose above $4,950 an ounce.

While European stocks were little changed, the focus fell on the storming debut of armored vehicle and munitions maker CSG NV. The stock opened 28% higher after the largest-ever initial public offering globally for a pure-play defense firm.

“I hope that the geopolitical situation starts to ease so that the market can focus on substance versus noise,” said Andrea Gabellone, head of global equities at KBC Global Services. “Full-year 2026 guidances are in my view the most crucial piece of data the market is waiting for quite some time, given valuations and growth expectations.”

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark rate and issued higher inflation forecasts that leave scope for its next hike to come earlier than the expected timing of summer.

The central bank will continue to raise the rate if the economic outlook materializes, Governor Kazuo Ueda said in a post-decision press briefing.

Corporate Highlights:

Intel Corp. shares plunged as much as 14% in late trading after Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan gave a lackluster forecast and warned that the chipmaker was struggling with manufacturing problems. President Trump sued JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its chief executive officer, Jamie Dimon, for at least $5 billion over allegations that the lender stopped offering him and his businesses banking services for political reasons. Capital One Financial Corp. agreed to acquire Brex, a financial-technology company that focuses on corporate expense management and accounting, for $5.15 billion. Abbott Laboratories said first-quarter profit will be lower than Wall Street expected after the company was forced to offer discounts on nutrition products to lure price-conscious customers, sending shares plunging. China’s securities regulator is considering tightening the criteria for mainland companies to sell shares in Hong Kong, after an offshore fundraising boom raised concerns over deal quality, people familiar with the matter said. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 6:52 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1743 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 158.93 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9597 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3486 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $89,475.76 Ether was little changed at $2,943.43 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.255% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.82% Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,954.01 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $59.96 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.