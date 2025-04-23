US Stocks Jump on Signs of Easing Trade Tensions: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders are going all-in on risky bets that Donald Trump is dialing down his combative agenda after the White House struck a softer tone on trade and Federal Reserve independence, sending stocks and bonds rallying.

US equities look poised to build on the biggest gains in two weeks, with the S&P 500 rising 3% after President Trump allayed fears that he plans to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Media reports that the US is considering lower levies for Chinese products added to the stock rally.

Global stock markets from Asia to Europe marched higher and the US dollar stabilized, after Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sought to defuse US-China tensions with a series of mollifying comments toward the world’s second-largest economy.

All told, money managers are wagering that Trump, the disrupter-in-chief, is blinking, after his saber-rattling sparked a more than $10 trillion equity rout and warnings of a tariff-spurred recession this year.

“I took the view that the actual probability of Powell getting sacked was close to zero, but the tuning down of the rhetoric on China is clearly a relief,” said Francois Rimeu, a strategist at La Francaise AM in Paris.

Treasuries mostly rallied as worries about threats to Powell’s position faded. Benchmark 10-year yields fell 10 basis points to 4.30%. Bitcoin stormed above $90,000 for the first time since early March. Gold fell as demand for havens cooled. Oil turned lower after Kazakhstan said it will prioritize national interests over output limits agreed with the OPEC+ alliance.

Data this morning showed US business activity expanded at the slowest pace since 2023.

It’s also a busy day for earnings, with Boeing Co. rising after first-quarter results topped estimates. Philip Morris International Inc. gained as its earnings forecast beat estimates. SAP SE soared the most in six years after profit at Europe’s most valuable company exceeded expectations.

Shares of Tesla Inc. rose after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he will pull back from his work with the US government to focus on the electric-vehicle maker.

Trump said late Tuesday he had no intention of firing Powell, despite his frustration with the Fed not moving more quickly to lower borrowing costs. The president posted on social media last week that the Fed chair’s “termination cannot come fast enough!” His rebuke of the Fed and comments from officials that Trump was studying whether he could replace its chief had sent the dollar to the lowest level since December 2023.

“If one is optimistic, one can take the view that Trump is slowly backing down on trade and on firing Powell,” said Gilles Guibout, head of European equities at AXA IM. “But he has a structural tendency to create uncertainty and now there’s a real defiance among international investors, and that’s palpable in the dollar.”

On trade, Trump said he plans to be “very nice” to China in any talks and that tariffs will drop if the two countries can reach a deal, a sign he may be backing down from his tough stance on Beijing amid market volatility. The US president also said that final tariffs on China wouldn’t be “anywhere near” the 145% level set.

“It’s really hard to see the endgame on trade,” said Rimeu at La Francaise AM. “Investors need to prepare in the event that say, in three months, we land with US tariffs that are manageable for the global economy.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 3% as of 10:08 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.8%

The MSCI World Index rose 2.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.1356

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3293

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 142.55 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $93,406

Ether rose 6% to $1,798.56

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 4.30%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.53%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $63.48 a barrel

Spot gold fell 3.3% to $3,270.73 an ounce

