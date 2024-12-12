US Stocks Rally Takes a Breather After Mixed Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks opened lower while Treasuries pared a decline as traders digested mixed data ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting.

The S&P 500 slid 0.2% while the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.5% after higher-than-expected jobless claims and too hot producer price data. Both equity benchmarks had made strong gains in the prior session, when an in-line US inflation print cemented swap traders’ expectations for a quarter-point rate cut at the Dec. 18 meeting.

Shorter dated Treasury yields hit the day’s lows after a showing initial jobless claims rose to 242,000 for the week ended Dec. 7, ahead of economists’ estimates for 220,000. November producer price data released at the same time was mixed, with some measures exceeding estimates. The yield on the benchmark 10-year pared a nearly four-basis-point rise to 4.28%.

“With high egg prices appearing to play a key role in the hotter-than-expected headline PPI, traders may be focusing more on the jump in jobless claims,” according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. While there’s been a steady stream of solid labor data, “the Fed is primed to be sensitive to any signs of a softening jobs picture.”

Still-elevated inflation pressures and the prospect of a Fed rate pause in early-2025 have left investors on edge.

“We could get a bit of a hawkish cut this month from the Fed where they say ‘we’ll cut now but we’ll watch data’,” said Ella Hoxha, head of fixed income at Newton Investment Management. “In that setup, the risk is still that you price the Fed to be a bit more cautious rather than more dovish.”

In the EU, the European Central Bank met expectations for a quarter-point of interest-rate easing, setting the stage for a similar move by the Federal Reserve next week. The Swiss National Bank made a surprising 50 basis-point rate reduction.

The euro dropped against the dollar after the ECB cut. Previously Canada lowered its policy rates by a half point, while Australia hinted it’s moving toward cuts and China vowed to deliver rate cuts. Japan, meanwhile, signaled it’s in no hurry to hike rates.

Luxury stocks were broadly firmer alongside other China-exposed sectors such as miners, after Beijing signaled further stimulus and said it’s open to trade talks with the US.

In commodities, oil steadied after a three-day gain fueled by the possibility of tighter curbs on Russian and Iranian flows.

Corporate Highlights:

Riot Platforms Inc.’s stock jumped after a report that activist investor Starboard Value had built up a significant stake in the Bitcoin miner.

Adobe Inc. was under pressure after giving a disappointing annual sales outlook, underscoring anxieties that the creative software company may lose business to emerging artificial intelligence-based startups.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc. is changing its corporate structure and creating separate divisions for its cable and streaming businesses.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0484

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2711

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 152.22 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $101,503.26

Ether rose 3.7% to $3,974.16

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.28%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.15%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.35%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $69.79 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.2% to $2,686.52 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from John Viljoen, Robert Brand, Elizabeth Stanton and Edward Bolingbroke.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.