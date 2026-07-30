US Stocks Rise as Microsoft Counters Bond Rout: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — US stocks edged higher as strong growth at Microsoft Corp. reassured traders that expensive AI bets are starting to pay off, outweighing resurgent concerns about inflation that are pummeling long-dated bonds.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 contracts bounced 0.3% after the index slipped into a technical correction. Microsoft climbed 8.8% in late trading as its cloud unit grew at the fastest clip in four years while the company held the line on spending. Thirty-year Treasury yields rose another three basis points after hitting their highest level since 2007.

Traders are navigating a complex investment backdrop as they factor in volatility in the artificial-intelligence trade after a strong rally, volatile oil prices and new leadership at the Federal Reserve that’s keeping rates steady while offering less guidance on the policy path as inflation remains elevated.

“Microsoft’s solid earnings have provided a dose of relief and given the market fresh hope that the tech trade still has legs,” said Tim Waterer at KCM Trade. “Sentiment appears to be stabilizing for now, though traders will be watching the rest of the mega-cap reports closely to see whether this rebound can gather real momentum.”

Oil continued its advance as the US retaliated against Iranian strikes on American forces with a fresh wave of attacks, escalating a conflict that is spreading wider across the Middle East. Brent rose 2% to $92.60 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was above $85.

Attention now turns to the Bank of England’s policy decision on Thursday, as well as an updated look at the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

Corporate Highlights:

Samsung Electronics Co. posted a 250-fold surge in chip profits and now expects memory shortages to worsen next year, reflecting the relentless pace of a global AI infrastructure buildout. Meta Platforms Inc. gave a disappointing quarterly revenue forecast, stepping up pressure on Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to allay investor concerns that the company isn’t swiftly benefiting from its massive outlay on artificial intelligence. Microsoft Corp.’s cloud unit grew at the fastest clip in four years and the pace is accelerating, suggesting the company’s AI and computing services are making inroads with customers. European earnings: BMW’s carmaking profit Beats expectations; Societe Generale SA raised its profitability target for the year and announced a €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) share buyback; Sanofi reported better-than-expected profit growth and nudged its guidance higher; BBVA second-quarter net income beat estimates; Schneider Electric SE raised its sales and profit guidance; ING Groep NV profit for the second quarter topped analysts’ estimates; Anheuser-Busch InBev posted volume growth that narrowly missed expectations; Adidas missed; Shell Plc second-quarter profit jumped on the back of an oil-refining boom. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:40 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1438 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 163.67 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7571 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3342 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $63,960.93 Ether rose 1.1% to $1,903.53 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.70% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.18% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 5.04% Commodities

Brent crude rose 2.1% to $92.63 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.7% to $4,041.09 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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