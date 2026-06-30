US Stocks Set to Finish Best Quarter in Six Years: Markets Wrap

Share

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US index futures steadied on the last day of a quarter that’s set to go down as the biggest gain in six years. The dollar climbed as the yen slid to its weakest since 1986.

S&P 500 was little changed in early trading, a calm finish for the index that has surged 14% in the second quarter. European stocks rallied, with gains led by Abivax SA after a clinical-trial update soothed investor concerns. Chipmakers drove the advance in Asian shares.

“US futures are being supported by renewed demand for tech, with investors returning to the view that IT offers one of the few strong and reliable earnings-growth stories,” said Marija Veitmane, head of equity research at State Street Global Markets. “That makes any jitters in tech look like a buying opportunity, and I think that is what we are seeing after last week’s wobble.”

Brent crude fell 0.9% to $72.50 a barrel as flows through the Strait of Hormuz accelerated. Still, investors will keep a close watch on peace talks scheduled for Tuesday in Qatar after Iran reiterated its determination to control maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Elsewhere, the yen extended its recent losses to weaken beyond 162 against the dollar, a milestone that will generate unease in Japan and put traders on alert for authorities intervening in the market. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Japan will respond to developments in foreign exchange at any time.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% as of 9:05 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1397 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 162.23 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.7894 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3235 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $59,444.12 Ether fell 1.4% to $1,592.19 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.36% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.70% Commodities

Brent crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,036.56 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.