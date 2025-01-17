US Stocks Set to Gain as Fed Rate-Cut Bets Revive: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks were set to rise on Friday as the revival of Federal Reserve policy-easing bets pushed Treasury yields lower.

Contracts on the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, with the underlying index poised for its biggest weekly gain since November’s election, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.5%. Recent data and comments from Fed officials have suggested the central bank will have room to cut interest rates this year. Ten-year Treasury yields edged lower, slipping more than 15 basis points below recent multi-month highs.

Swap markets now expect some 40 basis points worth of rate cuts from the Fed this year, moving from not even pricing a single quarter-point move earlier this week.

“Even equity managers were more concerned over rates than earnings,” said Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac. “What we have had is reassuring data on this front — whether retail sales or inflation — hinting that the US economy may not be overheating. This has allowed for fixed income markets to take a bit of a breather.”

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index also gained and was on course for its strongest week since September. Basic resources shares led the way after Bloomberg News reported that Glencore Plc and Rio Tinto Group held early-stage talks about combining their businesses. The news, alongside a weaker pound, helped London’s FTSE 100 hit a record high.

China-focused European sectors such as retail and auto also climbed after data suggested Beijing’s stimulus blitz is succeeding in shoring up economic growth.

Investor focus is turning to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday and his plans for tariff hikes, tax cuts and mass deportation of undocumented migrants.

“Key things to be aware of are whether Trump goes big from the very first day, coming up with executive orders and being very vocal,” Carmignac’s Thozet said. “He has been saying a multitude of things and we will see if he is more talking than acting.”

In currency markets, Bloomberg’s dollar index edged higher, as data continue to highlight the strength of the US economy relative to developed-market peers. The pound slipped as much as 0.6% to near the weakest level since November 2023, after a surprise drop in retail sales added to evidence of a struggling British economy.

Earlier, Asian stocks snapped a three-day winning streak, largely shrugging off news that China’s economy had expanded at its fastest pace in six quarters to hit the government’s growth goal last year. Analysts say the growth report for 2024 is overshadowed by looming US tariffs on Chinese exports.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US housing starts, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 6:36 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0304

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2211

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 155.68 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.1% to $102,240.7

Ether rose 3.3% to $3,428.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.59%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.63%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $79.02 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,705.90 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.