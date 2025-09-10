US Stocks Set to Push Higher as Oracle Soars: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are set to notch fresh highs as Oracle Corp. surges on a blowout outlook and traders bet that a pair of inflation reports won’t deter the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3%. Oracle jumped 30% in premarket trading after stunning Wall Street with an aggressive forecast, fueling optimism that the AI infrastructure roll-out is speeding up. Chipmaker Nvidia Corp. and Asian tech heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. also advanced.

US Treasuries steadied and the dollar was little changed. Money markets are projecting as many as three quarter-point rate cuts this year.

With the latest leg of the stock rally driven by hopes that the Fed will rapidly lower rates, investors believe that sticky wholesale and consumer inflation will remain sufficiently contained and give officials room to shore up the jobs market.

The likelihood of lower financing costs is supporting rate-sensitive sectors such as tech, allowing markets to remain resilient against recurring risks ranging from geopolitical tensions to trade wars. Over the past day alone, the S&P 500 advanced despite escalating frictions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe alongside fresh US tariff threats targeting India and China.

“The prospect of far easier financial conditions remains supportive,” said Geoff Yu, FX and macro strategist for EMEA at BNY Mellon. “Barring any really large upside shocks in today and tomorrow’s PPI/CPI figures, it’s really a case of ‘as you were.’”

August’s producer price figures are due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, with the consumer inflation report following 24 hours later. Those reports, along with retail figures due Sept. 16, will be the last major data points before Fed Chair Jerome Powell announces next week’s rate decision.

Oracle is poised to add roughly $200 billion in market value if its early surge carries through Wednesday’s session.

The company’s outlook underscores how AI developers must continue ramping up spending, with its customer OpenAI alone projecting that trillions of dollars will eventually be needed to build and operate infrastructure.

“I don’t know if their guidance is actually realistic but the market is buying it and buying it fully,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier. “Maybe the outlook has been overbought, it’s hard to tell.”

The renewed excitement over AI and strong corporate earnings are prompting Wall Street strategists to boost their forecasts for the S&P 500.

Deutsche Bank’s Binky Chadha lifted his year-end target for the US benchmark to 7,000, signaling potential gains of more than 7% from current levels. Analysts at Barclays also raised their estimate, while Wells Fargo Securities forecasts an 11% increase by the close of next year.

European stocks joined Wednesday’s global advance, with the Stoxx 600 gaining 0.3% as Zara-owner Inditex SA’s strong start to the quarter lifted retail shares.

The CAC 40 in Paris advanced after President Emmanuel Macron named Sebastien Lecornu as France’s fifth prime minister in two years, seeking to break a stalemate over the country’s budget deficit. The spread between French and German 10-year yields widened one basis point to 82 basis points.

“All in all there’s not that much hope on Lecornu’s capacity to pull it off where Bayrou has previously failed,” said Vincent Juvyns, chief investment strategist at ING in Brussels. “It’s more about kicking down the can further down the road, so we remain cautious.”

Corporate News

Novo Nordisk A/S will slash 9,000 jobs globally and made its third cut of the year to its profit forecast as it fights to recover from a steep slump in performance. Oracle Corp. shares surged to a record after the company gave an aggressive outlook for its cloud business, stunning Wall Street and galvanizing hopes that the post-ChatGPT global AI infrastructure build-out is accelerating. Tesla Inc.’s dangerous door desigh can trap people inside. Electric vehicle-maker NIO Inc. plans to raise about $1 billion through a share sale to fund its growth. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp and Barclays Plc are among banks bracing for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in combined losses from loans tied to subprime auto lender Tricolor Holdings, Bloomberg News has reported. ANZ Group Holdings Ltd.’s global markets chief Anshul Sidher is leaving the troubled Australian lender after more than a decade, the latest senior departure during Chief Executive Officer Nuno Matos’s overhaul. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. posted a 34% rise in August revenue, signaling sustained global demand for cutting-edge AI silicon. Inditex SA’s sales picked up at the start of the third quarter, as the world’s biggest fashion retailer showed resilience in the face of weak consumer sentiment and poor weather that have hurt its peers. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 6:30 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1699 The British pound was little changed at $1.3533 The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.46 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $112,402 Ether rose 0.6% to $4,330.42 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.09% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.66% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.63% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $63.09 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,654.43 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

