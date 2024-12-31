US Stocks Set to Snap Run of Losses as Year Ends: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures posted modest gains, setting stocks on course to snap three days of losses and build on this year’s powerful Wall Street rally.

Tech stocks led gains as the S&P 500 looked set for a partial rebound from Monday’s 1.1% decline. European trading was muted, with markets in Germany, Italy and Switzerland among those shut on New Year’s Eve, while there are shortened sessions in London and Paris.

The restrained tone in equity markets reflects lingering concerns about the stamina of this year’s 24% S&P 500 rally, driven by the so-called Magnificent Seven cohort of tech giants. It’s also evidence of uncertainties facing investors in 2025, ranging from President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist policies to the outlook for central bank policy and the health of the European and Chinese economies.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady and on course for its best year since 2015 in a rally fueled by Trump’s reelection in November and the Federal Reserve’s less dovish policy pivot. An index of Treasuries looks set to eke out a small gain for the year, with yields edging lower on Tuesday.

“Investors are in wait-and-see mode,” Noel Dixon, senior macro strategist at State Street Corp., told Bloomberg Television. “We don’t know what the retaliatory effects are going to be and how the Fed is ultimately going to react to those tariffs.”

In Asia, trading was thin because several regional markets including South Korea’s were shut for a public holiday. Japanese markets are closed through Jan. 6. Stocks fell in Australia and mainland China, with those in Hong Kong flat.

Chinese equities shrugged off data that pointed to an improvement in both services and manufacturing activity. Investors also showed little reaction to President Xi Jinping’s remark that China’s 2024 economic growth is expected to be around 5%, a target set by policymakers earlier in the year.

“Don’t think 2024 GDP growth still matters for markets actually as most have already moved towards faith that the government wants to meet the 5% target,” said Xin-Yao Ng, investment director at abrdn. “Perhaps it’s more to do with manufacturing PMI being below consensus, and within that some components like persistently soft input and output prices continue to suggest deflationary pressure.”

Meanwhile, in the latest sign of simmering tensions between Beijing and Washington, the US Treasury Department said it was hacked by a Chinese state-sponsored actor through a third-party software service provider.

As for commodities, gold was flat and set for one of its biggest annual gains this century after advancing 26%. Oil pushed higher after factory activity expanded for a third month in China, the latest evidence of economic recovery in the world’s top crude importer.

In Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his deputy, Robert Habeck, used their New Year addresses to castigate Elon Musk over his backing for a far-right party in February’s snap election.

Key events this week:

New Year’s Day holiday, Wednesday

US construction spending, jobless claims, manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% as of 9:59 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0420

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 156.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.3% to 7.3387 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2555

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.1% to $93,858.9

Ether rose 2.1% to $3,383.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.52%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.37%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.57%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $74.35 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,615.18 an ounce

