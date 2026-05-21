US Stocks Stall as Hormuz Deadlock Drags On: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rebound in US equities stalled while oil moved higher and bond yields wavered as traders once again waited to see whether hopes of a peace deal in the Middle East would translate into tangible progress.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed after Nvidia Corp.’s earnings failed to ignite further gains in the artificial intelligence trade. Brent rose 0.7% to around $105.70 a barrel, snapping a two-day decline as Iran assessed the latest peace proposal from the US.

Treasuries were little changed after a sharp comeback in the previous session, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon warning that interest rates may climb much further from current levels. Long-dated bonds around the world have tested multiyear highs in recent days on concern about an oil-driven spike in inflation and amid worries over government spending.

The more subdued tone in the US and Europe contrasts with the buoyant optimism in Asia, where a key tech gauge jumped the most in six weeks.

LG Electronics Inc. and Hyundai Mobis Co. both surged in Seoul after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang touted new opportunities in the form of robots and automated vehicles. SoftBank Group Corp. jumped 20% as two companies backed by the Japanese investor — OpenAI and SB Energy Corp. — were said to be preparing for initial public offerings.

“In the US, the technology sector remains the global leader, but after a strong earnings season, the market appears to be entering more of a stabilization or consolidation phase,” said Francisco Simón, European head of strategy at Santander Asset Management. “The other major focus for markets is the Middle East.”

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX filed publicly for what stands to be the largest-ever initial public offering, revealing billions in losses and the super-voting share plan allowing Elon Musk to keep the company under his control. OpenAI is preparing to file for an initial public offering in the coming weeks and is targeting a public debut sometime in the fall, according to a person familiar with the plan. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said the Wall Street giant will likely hire more artificial intelligence specialists and fewer traditional bankers as the adoption of the technology accelerates. Intuit Inc. is cutting about 17% of its staff, or about 3,000 workers, a move to trim costs while the financial software company invests in artificial-intelligence products. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 9:29 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1634 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.96 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7986 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3447 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $77,977.76 Ether rose 0.3% to $2,139.73 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.58% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.08% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.96% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $105.39 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,536.44 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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