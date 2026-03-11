US Stocks Surrender Gains as Oil Resumes Advance: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures erased gains as oil climbed again after vessels in the Middle East came under fire amid ongoing military strikes. Treasuries held steady ahead of US inflation data.

Contracts on the S&P 500 pared an advance of as much as 0.5%. Brent crude rose 1.8% to just under $90 a barrel following an 11% plunge in the previous session. The UK Navy said three ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, signaling continued disruption to shipping.

Sentiment was also dented after the Financial Times reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co. marked down the value of loans and tightened lending as concerns mounted over credit quality. Oracle Corp. jumped 11% in premarket trading on strong results and an upbeat outlook. The dollar was little changed.

Meanwhile, members of the International Energy Agency are expected to decide Wednesday on a proposal for the largest reserve release in its history, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“We’re set for days of upcoming volatility, as the conflict in the Middle East is far from being resolved,” said Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale SA. “Moving forward, there are high chances of seeing alternating risk‑on and risk‑off days.”

Markets have stayed volatile as oil suffered its steepest one-day slide in four years on Tuesday after mixed signals from the US on the Iran war. The conflict showed no signs of easing as President Donald Trump warned Iran against laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

European government bond yields spiked after the European Central Bank’s Peter Kazimir said the Iran war and its impact on inflation could force officials to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

Traders are also gearing up for Wednesday’s US inflation data, after the latest jobs report challenged perceptions the labor market is stabilizing.

The consumer price index report is projected to show a core inflation measure, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, rose just 0.2% last month. That would suggest some easing in price pressures before the outbreak of the war in Iran introduced new uncertainty about the inflation outlook.

“This is a key print, as the recent oil shock has pushed back market expectations for the next Fed rate cut,” wrote Jim Reid, global head of macro research and thematic strategy at Deutsche Bank AG. “While the Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady at next week’s meeting, today’s data will help shape expectations for subsequent decisions.”

Corporate News:

Porsche AG said sales will remain under pressure this year as the luxury-car maker grapples with tariffs and a costly course correction on electric vehicles. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. shares climbed after the airline posted its biggest profit since 2010 and said passenger capacity will increase 10%. Nintendo Co. shares gained as much as 10.5% in their steepest climb since April as the surprise success of its new Pokémon game helped offset worries around rising memory costs. Amazon.com Inc. has raised $37 billion from a US dollar bond sale that, combined with a planned euro sale, could swell to nearly $50 billion. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9% as of 8:38 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1613 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 158.36 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8717 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3422 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $69,622.04 Ether fell 1.1% to $2,020.05 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.16% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.89% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.63% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.9% to $89.45 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $5,177.75 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

