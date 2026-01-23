US Stocks to Extend Weekly Loss as Intel Sinks 13%: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US futures pointed to back-to-back weekly losses for the S&P 500 for the first time since June after a turbulent stretch that added fresh fuel to a global diversification drive across assets and regions.

S&P 500 contracts fell 0.2%, signaling the end of a two-day relief rally. Those gains were insufficient to undo an early-week selloff triggered by US President Donald Trump’s hard-line push to assert greater control over Greenland. Intel Corp. slumped 13% in premarket trading after a lackluster forecast.

The dollar headed for its worst week in seven months. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries hovered near the highest since September. Meanwhile, emerging-market stocks and currencies extended a strong start to 2026. Gold briefly rose above $4,950 an ounce before erasing gains, but remained on course for its best week in nearly six years.

While European stocks were also weaker, the focus fell on the Amsterdam debut of armored vehicle and munitions maker CSG NV. The stock opened 28% higher after the largest-ever initial public offering globally for a pure-play defense firm, highlighting growing appetite for the sector.

“I hope that the geopolitical situation starts to ease so that the market can focus on substance versus noise,” said Andrea Gabellone, head of global equities at KBC Global Services. “Full-year 2026 guidances are in my view the most crucial piece of data the market is waiting for quite some time, given valuations and growth expectations.”

In Asia, the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark rate and issued higher inflation forecasts. While Governor Kazuo Ueda suggested that inflation will weaken below 2% soon, he also left open the possibility of an early rate hike.

The yen swung sharply into gains after gradual losses throughout the day, leaving traders on edge over the catalyst behind the move.

“The challenge is balancing rate hikes to support the yen without slowing growth,” wrote Min Joo Kang, senior economist at ING Bank. “Timing is uncertain, but we now see a June hike as the base case.”

Corporate Highlights:

Intel Corp. shares slumped in premarket trading after Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan gave a lackluster forecast and warned that the chipmaker was struggling with manufacturing problems. Armored vehicle and munitions maker CSG NV’s shares rose in its Amsterdam trading debut on Friday morning, after the firm and its owner raised €3.3 billion ($3.9 billion) in an initial public offering. Ericsson AB shares surged as much as 12% after the telecom equipment maker proposed its first-ever buyback and reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat. TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. have closed a long-awaited deal to transfer parts of their US operations to American investors. Billionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. is renewing efforts to sell dozens of ports to a global consortium by splitting the deal into separate parcels with different ownership structures, people familiar with the matter said. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 10:02 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1735 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 158.09 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9609 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3526 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $88,840.6 Ether fell 0.9% to $2,915.86 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.24% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.90% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.49% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.9% to $64.63 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,921.30 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.