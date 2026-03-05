US Stocks Waver as Oil Advances Amid Rising Yields: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks struggled for direction as oil climbed amid mounting disruptions to energy markets from the war in the Middle East. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced for a fourth straight day.

Futures for the S&P 500 were little changed after swinging between gains and losses. The biggest upswing followed a report that Iran had told the US it was ready to relinquish its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in return for “something good.” The move faded in the absence of a signal from Washington.

Brent briefly pared an advance before resuming its climb above $83 a barrel. Earlier, Iran vowed to escalate its retaliation against US strikes. The dollar rose 0.1%. European stocks were up 0.6%. A benchmark for Asian equities trimmed its rebound of as much as 3.8%.

Developments in the US-Israeli war against Iran are once again driving traders to curb risk after sentiment picked up in the previous session. Stress in energy markets is increasingly coming to the fore, with China seeking to conserve fuel and Japanese refiners calling for the release of strategic petroleum reserves.

“The key issue is transit through the Strait of Hormuz. If it is blocked for more than a week, the risk of sustained high energy prices would become real,” said Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank. “If it is resolved quickly, the economic and financial impact would likely be negligible.”

A global bond selloff showed no respite, with the 10-year Treasury yield up two basis points to 4.12%. Losses in Europe were steeper as 10-year yields rose four basis points or more in most markets. Gold climbed above $5,150 an ounce. Bitcoin traded near $73,200.

Traders continued to dial back expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts as inflation expectations build and data reinforce the resilience of the US economy. Investors will get another read on the labor market Thursday, with planned job-cut figures from Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. and weekly jobless claims data due.

As of now, “macro expectations have not materially repriced,” said Francisco Simón, European head of strategy at Santander Asset Management. “The risk scenario would be a combination of higher energy prices and a visible slowdown in activity, which would complicate the policy outlook and weigh on risk assets.”

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“The fate of European equities is largely tied to developments in the energy complex, and prices are more inclined to rise than fall at this stage. In this environment, any bounces will struggle to stick. In the rates space, the impact of higher energy prices is continuing to be felt, with yields higher across European curves.”

— Adam Linton, macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Corporate Highlights:

The financial and logistical troubles the Iran war is causing for the global aviation industry are compounding by the day, with the number of canceled flights to Middle East hubs surpassing 23,000 since fighting began. Broadcom Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said the company expects its AI chip sales to top $100 billion next year. Investors are boosting short positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc., betting the stock has more room to fall despite wiping out nearly one-third of its value this year. Anthropic PBC chief Dario Amodei has resumed discussions with the Pentagon about the way its AI models are used by the US military. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% as of 11:16 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1613 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 157.29 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8979 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3359 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $73,170.76 Ether was little changed at $2,151.21 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.12% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.79% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.48% Commodities

Brent crude rose 2.2% to $83.18 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $5,166.04 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.