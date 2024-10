US tech firms to invest $8.2 billion in UK data centres

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Monday that U.S. firms ServiceNow, CyrusOne, CloudHQ and CoreWeave would invest a combined 6.3 billion pounds ($8.2 billion) in UK data centre technology.

The announcement comes as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts global business leaders at a major investment summit in London.

($1 = 0.7662 pounds)