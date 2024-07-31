Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
US to pause $95 million assistance to Georgian government, Blinken says

(Reuters) – The United States said on Wednesday it was pausing more than $95 million in assistance to Georgian government after a review of bilateral cooperation triggered by what the State Department calls “anti-democratic actions” by the government.

“The Georgian government’s anti-democratic actions and false statements are incompatible with membership norms in the EU and NATO,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, adding that Washington would continue assistance that benefit the people of the South Caucasus country.

