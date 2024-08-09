Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
US to send Stinger missiles, ammunition to Ukraine in new $125 million package

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Friday announced a new $125 million military aid package for Ukraine that would include Stinger missiles, artillery ammunition, and anti-armor systems.

The military assistance would be the tenth tranche of equipment for Ukraine since President Joe Biden signed a national security supplemental in April, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in a telephonic briefing.

