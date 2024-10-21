Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

US unveils new rules to block China, Russia and Iran from accessing bulk US data

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Sarah N. Lynch and David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Monday proposed new rules to protect federal government data or Americans’ bulk personal data from getting into the hands of countries like China, Iran and Russia by placing new limits on certain business transactions.

The proposal, which was previewed in March, implements an executive order issued earlier this year by President Joe Biden which aims to keep foreign adversaries from using accessible American financial and genomic data and health data for cyber attacks, espionage and blackmail.

In addition to China, Russia and Iran, the rule would also apply to Venezuela, Cuba and North Korea.

Washington has been trying to stem the flow of American personal data to China, part of a years-long struggle over trade and technology.

In 2018, a U.S. panel that reviews foreign investments for potential national security threats rejected a plan by China’s Ant Financial to acquire U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International, because of concerns over safety of data that can be used to identify U.S. citizens.

The officials said transactions will be banned with data brokers who know the information will end up in “countries of concern”, as will the transfer of any data on U.S. government personnel.

Monday’s proposal for the first time gave more specific details about the types and amounts of data that cannot be transferred, including human genomic data on over 100 Americans or personal health or financial data on over 10,000 people.

The proposal would also bar the transfer of precise geolocation data on over 1,000 U.S. devices.

The rule would allow the Justice Department to enforce compliance both through criminal and civil penalties.

U.S. officials told reporters on Monday that Chinese apps such as TikTok could run afoul of the proposal if they transferred sensitive data from U.S. users to a Chinese parent company.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
16 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
233 Likes
161 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR