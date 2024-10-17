US Yields Jump as Traders Dial Back Fed-Cut Bets: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest bond market got hit as a solid retail sales report had traders trimming their bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

Treasury yields climbed as the figures fanned doubts over how quickly the central bank will ease policy. Swap contracts that aim to predict future Fed decisions priced in a total of 43 basis points of easing over the November and December meetings. Equities pared an initial advance that drove the S&P 500 to fresh all-time highs. Nvidia Corp. led gains in chipmakers after a bullish outlook from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

US retail sales strengthened in September by more than forecast in a broad advance, illustrating resilient consumer spending that continues to power the economy. The data followed a blowout jobs report and hotter-than-estimated consumer inflation figures released earlier this month that only reinforced the view the economy is nowhere near a recession.

“There’s a narrow path toward a Fed pause in November, but it would likely require every notable economic report between now and then indicating a stronger-than-assumed US economy,” said Matthew Weller at Forex.com and City Index. “Regardless of what the Fed does in November though, the projected path for interest rates looking out into 2025 and beyond is higher than it’s been in weeks.”

Treasury 10-year yields advanced eight basis points to 4.09%. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%. The Russell 2000 fell 0.5%. Travelers Cos. soared 7.5% on a profit beat. Netflix Inc. dropped ahead of its earnings report.

The euro fell as traders added to bets the European Central Bank will need a bumper rate cut in December after policymakers flagged risks to growth. The yen slid to touch the key psychological level of 150 per dollar, bringing the risk of intervention by Japan back into focus. West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed.

Jeff Roach at LPL Research says strong consumer spending in September suggests economic growth in the previous quarter was solidly above trend. Looking ahead, investors need to monitor any signs that the unemployed are finding it more difficult to earn a paycheck.

“Retail sales came in well above expectations and continue to defy the weak economy thesis,” said Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial. “The implications for monetary policy center on whether the Fed worries that the renewed strength in the economy fuels an uptick in inflation, although expectations remain that there will be a 25 basis-point cut at the next meeting.”

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, if the data continues to come in strong, it could force investors to lower their expectations of Fed rate cuts going forward.

“While rate cuts do matter for the market, they’re not the only thing that matters. Consider how well the market has done this year despite wild fluctuations in interest rate expectations, as earnings and the economy have powered stocks higher,” he noted. “So long as these pillars remain in place, it should bode well for equities.”

While US stocks are hovering near a record, at least one group of investors — sytematic funds — is reducing its equity exposure amid rising price swings. But if history is any guide, the trend will reverse after the election.

The CBOE Volatility Index, or the VIX, is trading near 20, up from its average reading of 15 this year through September. That’s created selling pressure for rules-based systematic funds that typically take cues from the market direction.

Historically, price swings tend to rise leading up to the US Presidential Election as political uncertainty gets on traders’ nerves, before subsiding shortly after, says Tanvir Sandhu, Bloomberg Intelligence’s chief global derivatives strategist.

Corporate Highlights:

Allstate Corp. posted $630 million in catastrophe losses in September related to Hurricane Helene.

Expedia Group Inc. rallied after the Financial Times reported that Uber Technologies Inc. explored a possible bid for the online travel-booking company.

Elevance Health Inc. tumbled after the insurer cut its annual outlook, signaling wider problems in the sector that sent rival insurers’ shares down.

Blackstone Inc. posted an increase in third-quarter profit as its credit arm was boosted by an influx of investor cash and became the firm’s biggest business by assets.

Robinhood Markets Inc. is broadening its offerings to futures trading and index options as the retail brokerage aims to attract more sophisticated investors to its platform.

Infosys Ltd. raised its annual sales forecast for the second time this year, suggesting clients are again willing to spend on software services thanks to resilient growth and slowing inflation in major economies.

Key events this week:

China GDP, Friday

US housing starts, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 11:44 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0836

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3012

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 150.04 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $67,458.12

Ether rose 0.3% to $2,624.49

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 4.09%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.20%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.09%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,694.44 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.