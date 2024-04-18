US Yields Rise as Solid Data Keeps Lid on Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Treasury yields edged higher after solid economic data spurred bets the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates.

Ahead of the start of the Fed’s pre-meeting silent period, the bond market lost traction — with two-year yields approaching the 5% mark. That’s a day after dip buyers resurfaced to snatch Treasuries at attractive yields, triggering a wave of short-covering. Equities halted a four-day losing streak that drove the S&P 500 close to “oversold” levels.

“Most of the data this week shows the economy is still firing on all cylinders,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “That’s going to be a challenge for the Fed’s rate-cutting plans.”

Jobless claims remained subdued, consistent with a healthy job market. Separately, the Philadelphia Fed gauge of manufacturing activity topped estimates. While existing-home sales fell, the pace was roughly in line with the median forecast of economists.

Traders are also keeping a close eye on Fedspeak. Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said that there’s no rush to lower rates. When asked about the possibility of hiking, he said it is not his baseline expectation, but added it’s possible if data warrant it to reach the inflation goal.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced four basis points to 4.62%. The S&P 500 hovered near 5,040. Micron Technology Inc. is poised to get $6.1 billion in grants from the Commerce Department. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. scaled back its outlook for a chip market expansion. Netflix Inc. is due to report results after the close.

Market-implied expectations for Fed rate cuts — which have collapsed in the past two weeks — declined further this week after Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers will wait longer than previously anticipated to cut interest rates.

“In line with Fed Chair Jay Powell’s recent comments, we believe the most likely course of action is for the Fed to keep rates where they are for the time being,” said Brian Rose at UBS Global Wealth Management. “If inflation slows in line with our base case forecast, the Fed should be ready to cut rates by September.”

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva indicated she still sees the potential for the Fed to lower interest rates in 2024.

“The Fed is doing the right thing” by standing pat for now, Georgieva said in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg Television. “The Fed is not yet prepared, and rightly so, to cut. I don’t think we should gear up for rapid declines in interest rates.”

The market’s biggest worry right now is inflation, which is re-accelerating and throwing cold water on the idea of any rate cuts in 2024, let alone one or two, according to Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

“We are firmly in the camp of no rate cuts in 2024,” he said. “We believe investors should prepare for a higher for longer regime when it comes to both inflation and interest rates and that investment portfolios should be positioned for these dynamics for the foreseeable future.”

Corporate Highlights:

Infosys Ltd. forecast tepid sales growth for the year, a sign that overseas clients are limiting tech spending until the global economy picks up speed.

D.R. Horton Inc. increased sales expectations for its full fiscal year as the US housing market heads into its key spring selling season.

Alaska Air Group Inc. expects second-quarter profits will top analyst estimates, signaling that the carrier is recovering from a near-catastrophe on one of its planes that triggered the temporary grounding of a key Boeing Co. aircraft model.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. said renovations at an entertainment center and a hotel in Macau will crimp results this year.

EBay Inc.’s embrace of artificial intelligence has turned the stock’s most bearish analyst into its biggest fan, with Morgan Stanley seeing a further 25% gain for the shares over the next year.

DNA testing firm 23andMe Holding Co.’s Chief Executive Officer Anne Wojcicki said she’s considering taking the struggling company private, less than three years after it began selling shares.

Blackstone Inc. collected more fees from big retail funds and credit strategies during the first quarter, compensating for the slower pace of deal exits.

Ally Financial Inc.’s net income tumbled as the lender struggled to fully benefit from recovering US auto sales.

Key events this week:

Japan CPI, Friday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel speak, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:33 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0655

The British pound was little changed at $1.2448

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.54 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.6% to $63,648.01

Ether rose 3.4% to $3,074.41

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.62%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.49%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.26%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $82.60 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,375.21 an ounce

