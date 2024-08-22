US Yields Rise on Bets Powell to Downplay Big Cuts: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Bond yields climbed and stocks struggled, with traders gearing up for Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday amid bets he’ll signal willingness to cut rates albeit at a moderate pace.

That would throw a bit of cold water on market expectations for about 1 percentage point worth of easing by the end of this year. Treasury yields rose across the curve, with the move led by shorter maturities. The dollar also gained. The S&P 500 lost steam after getting close to its all-time high.

Wall Street traders waded through a raft of remarks from US policymakers, with Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid saying he wants to see more data before supporting cuts. His Boston counterpart Susan Collins says “a gradual, methodical pace” is likely to be appropriate. Her comments were echoed by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker in a CNBC interview.

“The script is clear — the Fed is going to ease in September, but no one is portraying a desire to raise 50 basis points at this time,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities.

Traders are overplaying the prospects of an aggressive series of Fed cuts before the end of the year, according to Mohamed El-Erian.

“It is problematic in my mind that the market is pricing in so many rate cuts right now,” El-Erian, the president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, told Bloomberg Television on Thursday. “The market is overdoing it.”

Treasury 10-year yields advanced seven basis points to 3.87%. In recent days, traders have cemented bets in the swap market that Fed policymakers will ease policy by as much as one percentage point by year-end, starting in September with the likelihood of a 25- or even 50-basis-point cut.

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,600. Tech underperformed. Energy shares joined gains in oil. Banks also rose.

“We are now once again not debating if they will cut — but by how much they will cut and how many times they will cut before year end,” said Kenny Polcari at SlateStone Wealth. “I am in the 25 basis-point and three-times camp. The US economy is not circling the drain – so there is no need to suggest that it is.”

Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research says his sense is that Powell will signal an easing cycle starting in September. However, contrary to what the market is pricing in for the remainder of 2024, he doesn’t believe the Fed Chair will signal a cut larger than 25 basis points.

Sam Stovall at CFRA also bets the next Fed-easing cycle will be initiated in a “more measured fashion” with a 25 basis-point cut.

“This ‘slower to lower’ approach will likely be intended to signal that the Fed is not behind the curve, but will allow it to ensure that the embers of inflation have been fully extinguished before concluding that its mission has been completed,” he noted.

Minutes from the central bank’s July 30-31 policy meeting released this week revealed that “several” Fed officials saw a plausible case for cutting rates last month while a “vast majority” thought it would be appropriate to begin easing at their next gathering on Sept. 17-18.

On the economic front, the latest figures were more of a “mixed bag.”

Data showed jobless claims data showed the labor market is cooling only gradually — rather than rapidly slowing. US manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace this year on further weakness in production, orders and factory employment. And existing-home sales increased for the first time in five months.

“The US economy overall has, thus far, been robust enough to take an extended Fed rate pause,” said Don Rissmiller at Strategas. “But there’s a clear case for rate cuts soon.”

Corporate Highlights:

Peloton Interactive Inc. surged after the fitness company reported earnings that beat estimates, signaling that turnaround efforts are starting to bear fruit.

Snowflake Inc. gave a sales outlook that failed to reassure investors that the company will gain ground in the market for artificial intelligence software tools. The shares fell in extended traded.

Urban Outfitters Inc., the Anthropologie and Free People brands, posted quarterly sales growth that came in below Wall Street’s expectations.

Carlyle Group Inc. is acquiring Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s Worldpac unit for $1.5 billion, striking the first major industrial investment for the firm in more than two years.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. gave a sales forecast for the current quarter that beat analysts’ estimates, suggesting its expanded suite of products is making gains with business customers.

Starboard Value LP urged Autodesk Inc.’s board to evaluate whether Chief Executive Officer Andrew Anagnost is the right person to lead the company following recent accounting issues.

Key events this week:

Japan CPI, Friday

BOJ’s Kazuo Ueda to attend special session at Japan’s parliament to discuss July hike, Friday

US new home sales, Friday

Jerome Powell speaks in Jackson Hole, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:38 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1115

The British pound was little changed at $1.3097

The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 146.31 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $60,568.13

Ether fell 0.6% to $2,615.54

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.87%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.24%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.96%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $73.43 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $2,484.89 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.