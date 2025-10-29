US Yields Spike as Powell Downplays December Cut: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street was shaken Wednesday as evidence of division at the Federal Reserve over the future of monetary policy sent stocks down for the first time in five days and pushed bond yields higher.

After the central bank delivered a widely anticipated rate cut, its second in two meetings, Chairman Jerome Powell counseled against trying to predict whether another reduction was likely in December.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

“In the committee’s discussions at this meeting there were strongly differing views about how to proceed in December. A further reduction in the policy rate at our December meeting is not a foregone conclusion — far from it. Policy is not on a preset course,” he said.

The Federal Open Market Committee voted 10-2 to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point. Governor Stephen Miran dissented again in favor of a larger reduction. Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said he preferred not to cut rates at all.

“I think given these dissents on both sides, it might be difficult to put a down payment on December,” said Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research.

The S&P 500 wiped out gains. The yield on two-year Treasuries rose eight basis points to 3.57%. The dollar advanced.

Corporate Highlights:

Boeing Co. announced a $4.9 billion accounting charge and delayed debut for its 777X jetliner, a reminder of the long recovery ahead for the US planemaker even as rising aircraft deliveries bolster its cash. Boeing is laying plans to push production of its 787 Dreamliner to new heights, testing its ability to clear an inventory of parked planes and the strength of its strapped supply chain. Caterpillar Inc. posted stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue on the back of surging demand from AI data centers for its power-generation equipment. Kraft Heinz Co. lowered its sales outlook as its chief executive officer said that the feeling of US shoppers has fallen to historic a low. Verizon Communications Inc., the nation’s largest mobile-service provider, reported gains in revenue and profit in the third quarter as a new chief executive officer laid out an aggressive growth strategy to reclaim market share. CVS Health Corp. raised its 2025 profit guidance for a third time in less than six months, a sign that it’s set a new foundation a year into Chief Executive Officer David Joyner’s tenure following challenges in its insurance business. Fiserv Inc. plunged after the fintech slashed its outlook for full-year earnings and unveiled third-quarter results that confounded Wall Street analysts. Paramount Skydance Corp. began a planned round of job cuts involving 1,000 workers on Wednesday as part of an effort to slash $2 billion in costs following its August merger with Skydance Media. More cuts are expected at a later date. Centene Corp.’s third-quarter profit surpassed Wall Street expectations and the health insurer raised its outlook, a potential sign of relief for investors after the company’s profit view collapsed earlier this year. Caesars Entertainment Inc., a major operator of resort casinos, reported third-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Edison International’s executives said the company’s equipment will likely be found to be associated with triggering the deadly Eaton Fire in Los Angeles. Uber Technologies Inc. is preparing to offer driverless rides on vehicles developed by Lucid Group Inc. and Nuro Inc. in the San Francisco Bay Area for the first time next year, thrusting the company into direct competition with Waymo’s robotaxi service. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. agreed to acquire Clario Holdings Inc., a privately held maker of drug trial software, for about $8.9 billion in cash. Online marketplace Etsy Inc. will elevate Chief Growth Officer Kruti Patel Goyal to the CEO job, entrusting the company veteran with navigating the artificial intelligence era and lifting the marketplace out of a post-pandemic slowdown. Airbus SE is keeping its ambitious jet delivery target, setting the company up for a furious production pace to close out the year, after reporting strong quarterly earnings on the back of the defense and space unit. UBS Group AG results failed to dispel investor anxiety about risks from previously canceled Credit Suisse bonds, the potential impact of Swiss capital reforms and the lender’s involvement in the First Brands bankruptcy, overshadowing a set of earnings that broadly beat expectations. Deutsche Bank AG exceeded analyst estimates for fixed-income trading, giving tailwind to Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing just a couple of weeks before he presents a new strategy. Banco Santander SA posted third-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates as profit jumped in the US and provisions for souring loans remained contained. GSK Plc raised its profit and sales forecasts for the year, aided by its HIV and immunology medicines, in Emma Walmsley’s last report as chief executive officer. Mercedes-Benz Group AG confirmed its annual outlook and plans to proceed with a €2 billion ($2.3 billion) share buyback after the company’s automaking margin climbed in the third quarter. SK Hynix Inc. reported a 62% jump in profit and revealed it’s sold its entire memory chip lineup for next year, illustrating how a global AI infrastructure buildout is ratcheting up sector-wide demand. Indonesia’s GoTo Group raised its earnings forecast for the year, a sign that new initiatives and cost cuts to cope with fierce competition in the ride-hailing and delivery market are paying off. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 2:56 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.6% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1599 The British pound fell 0.8% to $1.3172 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 152.86 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $111,057.09 Ether fell 1.2% to $3,932.6 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.05% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.62% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.39% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 3.58% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.59% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $60.53 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,966.52 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.