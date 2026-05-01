Swiss May 1 demos planned at 50 locations
Some 50 Labour Day demonstrations will take place in Switzerland on May 1 under the slogan "Defend jobs and wages. No to isolation".
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Low real wages and the high cost of living are driving workers onto the streets in many places, writes the trade union federation.
Trade union heavyweights will be present in several locations to give speeches throughout the day-
A rally in Zurich, which is traditionally the largest demonstration, will begin at midday on Sechseläutenplatz.
Government ministers Beat Jans and Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will also make appearances alongside others who will address rallies.
Translated from German by AI/mga
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