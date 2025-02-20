Swiss federal railways offers discounted fares to boost public transport use

For 2025 and 2026, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) will be offering a total of CHF100 million ($110 million) in discounts on its long-distance Supersaver tickets. The aim is to increase the attractiveness of public transport.

The sum of CHF100 million (CHF 50 million for 2025 and CHF 50 million for 2026) has been agreed between SBB and the price watchdog. “Supersaver tickets are very popular,” said the Swiss price supervisor in a press release on Thursday.

In 2024, discounts granted via this system amounted to CHF37 million, so the trend is clearly positive, Swiss price watchdog Stefan Meierhans told Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS.

These tickets offer discounts on certain sections and at certain times, in exchange for the user’s commitment to use them for the specific train for which they were taken, failing which they lose their validity.

For the carrier, this offer has several advantages. In particular, it helps to keep the number of passengers on long-distance trains at a reasonable level, and to make better use of less-frequented trains at off-peak times.

Meierhans is convinced that low-price tickets are an effective and fair instrument for promoting the use of public transport and achieving the desired incentive effects.

In principle, SBB is free to design its offers in such a way as to meet sufficient demand. Price monitoring ensures that the agreed total amount of discounts is reached each year.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

