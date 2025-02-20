Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Swiss federal railways offers discounted fares to boost public transport use

100 million in discounts on SBB Supersaver Tickets over two years
100 million in discounts on SBB Supersaver Tickets over two years Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss federal railways offers discounted fares to boost public transport use
Listening: Swiss federal railways offers discounted fares to boost public transport use

For 2025 and 2026, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) will be offering a total of CHF100 million ($110 million) in discounts on its long-distance Supersaver tickets. The aim is to increase the attractiveness of public transport.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The sum of CHF100 million (CHF 50 million for 2025 and CHF 50 million for 2026) has been agreed between SBB and the price watchdog. “Supersaver tickets are very popular,” said the Swiss price supervisor in a press release on Thursday.

In 2024, discounts granted via this system amounted to CHF37 million, so the trend is clearly positive, Swiss price watchdog Stefan Meierhans told Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS.

These tickets offer discounts on certain sections and at certain times, in exchange for the user’s commitment to use them for the specific train for which they were taken, failing which they lose their validity.

More

For the carrier, this offer has several advantages. In particular, it helps to keep the number of passengers on long-distance trains at a reasonable level, and to make better use of less-frequented trains at off-peak times.

Meierhans is convinced that low-price tickets are an effective and fair instrument for promoting the use of public transport and achieving the desired incentive effects.

In principle, SBB is free to design its offers in such a way as to meet sufficient demand. Price monitoring ensures that the agreed total amount of discounts is reached each year.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
65 Likes
125 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR