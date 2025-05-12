The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

14-year-old suspected of killing teen in central Switzerland

14-year-old suspected of murder after homicide in Berikon AG
14-year-old suspected of murder after homicide in Berikon AG Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
14-year-old suspected of killing teen in central Switzerland
Listening: 14-year-old suspected of killing teen in central Switzerland

A 14-year-old girl allegedly killed a 15-year-old girl in Berikon, in canton Aargau in central Switzerland on Sunday afternoon. According to initial findings, she inflicted cuts on the victim.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The exact circumstances of the offence and possible motives are still unclear, as the Aargau cantonal police announced on Monday. The police and the juvenile prosecutor’s office are investigating.

People who working walking in the area initially came across the 14-year-old girl shortly after 4 pm on Sunday near the Schützenhaus. The girl was bleeding heavily and asking for help. Shortly afterwards, other hikers came across the 15-year-old lying on the ground bleeding heavily in the nearby forest.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR