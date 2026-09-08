The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News

Teens charged in Switzerland with supporting terrorism

18-year-old charged with supporting terrorism in Schaffhausen
18-year-old charged with supporting terrorism in Schaffhausen Keystone-SDA

The Schaffhausen Youth Prosecution Service has brought charges against two 18-year-olds for supporting terrorism. They were arrested in 2024 and are suspected of having planned attacks.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The two 18-year-olds are to stand trial on charges of repeatedly supporting a terrorist organisation, the Schaffhausen Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday.

According to reports following their arrest, the Swiss man and the Italian man are alleged to have supported the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS). They are alleged to have helped plan bomb attacks in Switzerland.

The presumption of innocence applies.

More

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR