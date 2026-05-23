More than 18,000 public e-car charging points in Switzerland
Thousands of publicly accessible electric car charging stations can be found around Switzerland. However, the number and capacity utilisation varies greatly from canton to canton.
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According to figures from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, there were a total of 18,284 charging points at 8,535 locations in Switzerland as of April 2026. This means there are just over 2.1 charging points at an average location.
As expected, canton Zurich has the most charging points in absolute terms, with a total of 2,692, putting it well ahead of second-placed canton Bern with 1,891 charging points and Vaud with 1,590. Appenzell Inner Rhodes (31), Appenzell Outer Rhodes (77) and Obwalden (109) have the fewest opportunities to charge an electric car in public.
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Meanwhile, canton Zug has the most battery electric vehicles (BEV) per charging point. There are 53 BEVs per publicly accessible charging point. This is followed by Thurgau with 27 and Appenzell Outer Rhodes with 24 BEVs per charging point. Graubünden has the lowest number of BEVs per charging point: just six BEVs share a public charging point there.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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