Traffic jam at Gotthard tunnel hits 20km
The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard road tunnel in Switzerland is continuing to grow rapidly on Saturday morning. In the early hours it was already 10km. Shortly before 10am the traffic jam in front of the north portal had already doubled in length.
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According to the TCS website, road users will have to allow for an extra three hours and 20 minutes travelling time.
As the popular alternative route on the A13 via the San Bernardino tunnel is already congested over a length of 17 kilometres, the TCS recommends taking a diversion via the A9 Simplon or the Lötschberg car transport.
The Federal Roads Office (Astra) had expected a high volume of traffic over the Whitsun weekend. The record was 28 kilometres in 2018 – also at Whitsun.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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