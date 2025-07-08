Locarno Film Festival to screen 221 movies

221 films will be screened at Locarno78, many about relationships Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival will be held from August 6 to 16, with 221 films on the bill, including 99 premieres.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it A Locarno78 verranno proiettati 221 film, molti sulle relazioni Original Read more: A Locarno78 verranno proiettati 221 film, molti sulle relazioni

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The press conference was held, as last year, at the LUMA Westbau, owned by the LUMA Foundation of festival president Maja Hoffmann.

Vying for the Golden Leopard, along with 16 other films, all of them world premieres, will be Le Lac by Neuchâtel-born director Fabrice Aragno from Switzerland. The film shows poetry through images, said festival artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro.

A total of 221 films will be screened, including 150 feature films, 70 short films and a TV series. The festival will open with the world premiere screening in Piazza Grande of Le Pays d’Arto by Tamara Stepanyan, a co-production between France and Armenia.

“After viewing all the films, i”It is clear that many deal with the theme of relationships,” said Nazzaro. “Many films highlight conflicts. We wanted to structure the programme in such a way that in 30 years’ time we could say that the festival was up to date”.

More

More Debutantes are big winners at Locarno Film Festival This content was published on Most awards went to young women, Lithuania stole the show and Swiss cinema awed critics. Read more: Debutantes are big winners at Locarno Film Festival

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch