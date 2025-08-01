The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Around 25,000m3 of rockfall registered in Swiss village of Brienz

25,000 cubic metres of rock falls onto the rubble pile in Brienz GR
25,000 cubic metres of rock falls onto the rubble pile in Brienz GR Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Around 25,000m3 of rockfall registered in Swiss village of Brienz
Listening: Around 25,000m3 of rockfall registered in Swiss village of Brienz

More rock has come loose in the eastern Swiss village of Brienz than initially assumed following rainfall last weekend, said a new situation report published by the municipality of Albula on Friday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the report, around 25,000 cubic metres of rock came loose from the front near Caltgeras and fell onto the scree slope. This caused it to accelerate considerably.

Initially, there had been talk of around 10,000 cubic metres of rockfall. The figure has since been adjusted on the basis of drone flights, Christian Gartmann from the municipal management staff told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

+ Swiss households to move as Brienz landslide threat rises

According to the authorities, all other movements on slope areas have accelerated in recent days. However, they are now decreasing slightly. In the village area, the movements remain on a downward trend. They are currently around 0.6 metres per year.

Forecasts say precipitation in the near future will again lead to accelerations and possibly further rockfalls onto the scree slope. The risk situation is therefore still considered to be high.

It was announced at the beginning of the week that experts had recommended preparing the next “blue” phase. This phase includes the closure of all surrounding traffic routes. The preparatory work for this began on Monday. The village was evacuated last November.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Swiss Abroad: How do you celebrate Swiss National Day where you live?

Do you have any special traditions for Switzerland’s birthday? Let us know where you live and how you usually celebrate.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

UN calls for reform of plastic tariffs

More

UN in Geneva calls for reform of tariffs on plastics

This content was published on The United Nations is calling for a reform of customs tariffs on plastics, which are lower than those imposed on alternatives, ahead of negotiations for a treaty to limit plastic pollution.

Read more: UN in Geneva calls for reform of tariffs on plastics

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR