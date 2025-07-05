The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

More than 250 Swiss companies sign CO2 reduction initiative

257 Swiss companies are members of the SBTi
257 Swiss companies are members of the SBTi Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
More than 250 Swiss companies sign CO2 reduction initiative
Listening: More than 250 Swiss companies sign CO2 reduction initiative

A total of 257 companies from Switzerland have signed up to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). In doing so, they are committing to CO2 reduction targets that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The majority of the companies are listed corporations such as ABB, Givaudan, Holcim, Nestlé and Novartis. However, smaller companies with fewer than 250 employees are also represented. Around 30 Swiss companies have joined the initiative since the beginning of the year.

+ Swiss CO2 emissions: Small country, big footprint

Six companies have withdrawn so far: cabling specialist Reichle & De-Massari (R&M), wheel rim manufacturer Ronal, chemicals company Archroma, commodities trader Ecom Agroindustrial, industrial group Sulzer and exhibition organiser MCH.

The SBTi is an international organisation supported by business associations, environmental organisations and the UN. More than 10,900 companies worldwide are currently involved in the initiative.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How important are common resources in today’s world? 

In a globalised world, are collectively-managed land or resources – so-called commons – still relevant?

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

30-year-old charged with drone flight at Women's European Championships

More

Man charged with flying drone at women’s Euro 2025

This content was published on A man flew a drone around the venue on Wednesday evening during the first match of the Women's EURO 2025 in St. Gallen. The 30-year-old violated the absolute ban on flying during match days. He was reported to the police.

Read more: Man charged with flying drone at women’s Euro 2025
Chaka Khan 'and friends': an evening that would have pleased Quincy Jones

More

Montreux Jazz Festival honours Quincy Jones

This content was published on American artist Chaka Khan ‘and friends’ opened the 59th Montreux Jazz Festival on Friday. For over three hours, their show, dedicated to their friend and mentor Quincy Jones, thrilled the audience,

Read more: Montreux Jazz Festival honours Quincy Jones

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR