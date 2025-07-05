Man charged with flying drone at women’s Euro 2025

30-year-old charged with drone flight at Women's European Championships

A man flew a drone around the venue in St Gallen on Wednesday evening during the first match of the Swiss-hosted Women's Euro football tournament. The 30-year-old violated the absolute ban on flying during match days. He was reported to the police.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de 30-Jähriger angezeigt wegen Drohnenflug an Frauen-EM Original Read more: 30-Jähriger angezeigt wegen Drohnenflug an Frauen-EM

The government of canton St Gallen has issued an absolute flight ban around the Kybunpark for the match days, the St Gallen city police announced on Saturday. As a result, the St Gallen city police monitored the airspace.

At 9:15pm, members of the police noticed the drone. A patrol then succeeded in locating the drone pilot. The man had flown his drone within the no-fly zone without informing himself of the rules in advance, the police wrote.

