More rescues in Swiss mountains in 2025 but fewer deaths
Exhausted, lost, stuck: around 1,500 people were rescued unharmed in the mountains last year. This increase is striking, the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) said in its mountain emergency statistics on Friday.
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According to the 2025 mountain emergency statistics from the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC), half of the emergencies occurred while hiking or mountaineering. Overall, although the emergency services had to be deployed more frequently than in previous years, there were fewer fatal accidents in the mountains last year.
Almost 4,000 people had to be rescued in mountain sports in Switzerland in 2025, according to the SAC statistics. With 98 fatal mountain sports accidents, the SAC also reported the lowest figure for ten years. Last year, fewer people lost their lives on mountain hikes and ski tours.
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The most frequent emergency call was made due to falls or crashes. More people called the rescue services because they had lost their way, were blocked or exhausted. According to the SAC, such emergencies occurred particularly frequently during alpine tours or mountain hiking.
The SAC does not know the exact reasons behind this increase. However, mobile phones and good network coverage probably play a role, as they make it possible to call for help more quickly. For the Alpine Club, it is also conceivable that more people are getting into difficulties because they underestimated their tour or did not plan it well.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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