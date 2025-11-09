Almost half of Swiss medium-sized firms affected by global ESG rules
Close to 42% of medium-sized companies in Switzerland with 50 to 249 employees are directly affected by international Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) regulations. This is the result of a new study by the University of Applied Sciences Graubünden.
Among smaller SMEs with 10 to 49 employees, the proportion is 39%. They are also increasingly feeling the consequences of EU regulations such as the Sustainability Reporting Directive or the Due Diligence Directive, for example through customer requirements or changing market conditions.
The Swiss government wants to expand support for SMEs in the area of sustainability. It wants to improve existing services and provide information material on international requirements.
