OLMA organisers satisfied despite escaped cattle incident

82nd Olma attracted 335,000 people Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The 82nd edition of the OLMA agricultural and food fair attracted around 335,000 visitors. The organisers drew a positive balance of the past 11 days at the St Gallen exhibition centre.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de 82. Olma lockte 335’000 Menschen an Original Read more: 82. Olma lockte 335’000 Menschen an

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

More than 640 exhibitors presented their products and services at this year’s Swiss Agriculture and Food Fair, Switzerland’s largest public fair, the organisers said on Sunday. The 82nd edition was centred on the theme “Gnüsse a de OLMA” (“Delights at the OLMA”).

The guest canton was Valais, which presented itself under the motto “Wow Wow Valais” – including in the traditional parade. Around 25,000 people watched the event, in which more than 700 participants from Valais took part. The mountain canton also presented its various facets on an area of 1,000 square metres in one of the exhibition halls.

+ PETA calls for Swiss agricultural and food fair to drop animals

Cattle incident under investigation

In terms of safety, the organisers were generally positive. This was despite an incident involving escaped cattle, which is now to be investigated. On Wednesday, three cattle escaped from the exhibition centre and injured two children. One of the animals was subsequently shot by a gamekeeper.

Apart from this, there were no major incidents, as reported by the St Gallen city police on Sunday. The police recorded roughly the same number of operations as in the previous year, including eight arrests of aggressive people and nine incidents in connection with assaults.

Next year, Schwyz will be taking part as a guest canton, according to the press release. The 83rd edition will be held from October 8-18, 2026.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories