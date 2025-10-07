Swiss campsites report record membership
The Touring Club Suisse (TCS) had a strong season in 2025 with around 900,000 overnight stays at its campsites.
Camping memberships increased by 4% compared to the previous year, reaching a new high of 28,700 members.
As in the previous year, the summer of 2025 was characterised by high bookings, the TCS said on Tuesday. The sunny autumn weeks ensured full pitches until almost the end of September. Guests were also undeterred by the rainy period in July.
The good result was achieved despite the loss of the large Gampelen campsite in canton Bern, it said.
Just under 70% of guests came from Switzerland, it added. Two years ago, the figure was 75%. The proportion of foreign guests rose accordingly. A good 13% come from Germany and 5% from the Netherlands. These are followed by France and Great Britain.
For the majority of TCS campsites, the season comes to an end in mid-October. The campsites in Flims, Lugano-Muzzano, Olivone, Samedan, Sion and Solothurn remain open over the winter.
