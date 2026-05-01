Swiss pupils screened as teacher contracts tuberculosis

A case of tuberculosis in schools in St-Maurice and Dorénaz (VS) Keystone-SDA

Pupils at a Swiss primary school are being screened after their teacher was diagnosed with respiratory tuberculosis.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Un cas de tuberculose dans des écoles de St-Maurice et Dorénaz (VS) Original Read more: Un cas de tuberculose dans des écoles de St-Maurice et Dorénaz (VS)

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The teacher has been treated and is no longer present at the school in St-Maurice and Dorénaz, canton Valais. Screening will be launched following an investigation led by a cantonal unit and conducted by the Valais Lung League.

Potentially affected children will have to undergo a blood test, and the results will be passed on to their families within a few days. Positive cases will then be treated by doctors, who may decide to provide preventive care.

Teachers who are in contact with a colleague who has contracted tuberculosis should also be screened. In the event of a persistent cough and/or prolonged fever, children are advised to consult a doctor.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease, but it can be effectively treated. The situation is being closely monitored, but no other immediate measures are required, canton Valais added.

Translated from French by AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories