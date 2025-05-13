Swiss pension funds had a good year in 2024

Swiss pension funds performed well last year. Their average performance was up to +7.4%, compared with +5.2% in 2023, announced their High Supervisory Commission (CHS PP). The average remuneration of active policyholders is also up.

Keystone-SDA

Capital investments continued to perform well in 2024, the CHS PP wrote in a press release on Tuesday. Coverage ratios calculated at the end of 2024 climbed to an average of 114.7% (compared with 110.3% in 2023).

Active insured are also benefiting from this favourable situation, according to the commission. The positive average investment performance has led to an increase in the average return on retirement savings for active insured members, from 2.31% at the end of 2023 to 3.76% at the end of 2024.

However, in view of the market turbulence and geopolitical uncertainties, the funds must proceed with caution. These could lead to losses for the funds in 2025, warns the CHS PP.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

