Motorcyclist injured during circus performance in Bern
A motorcyclist was injured on Sunday in Bern during a performance by the Knie Circus. As a precaution, several other performers underwent medical checks. All were able to leave the hospital on Sunday evening.
“A collision occurred when one of the riders veered off the designated route,” Livia Longo, a spokesperson for the circus, told Keystone-ATS. The accident took place in the “Globe of Speed”.
In this act, several motorcyclists perform stunts inside a metal sphere. According to a witness, “it happened at the end of the act, while eight motorbikes were inside the globe. They all ended up piled on top of one another.”
“There was a riding error caused by a brief moment of inattention,” added Livia Longo. None of the South American motorcyclists was seriously injured. All are doing well, given the circumstances. One of the riders received treatment for minor injuries.
Act takes a break
The accident occurred during the afternoon performance. The motorbike show was no longer on the evening’s programme, but it will not be cancelled.
The incident will be investigated to establish exactly how events unfolded. The safety procedures in place are constantly being reviewed, the spokesperson added.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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