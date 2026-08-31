Mountaineer falls to death on Matterhorn
A mountaineer fell to his death on the iconic Swiss mountain the Matterhorn whilst climbing via the Lion Ridge.
Efforts to formally identify the mountaineer, who died on Sunday, are underway.
The incident occurred on Sunday at around 7am, the Valais cantonal police said in a statement. The man was accompanied by another mountaineer when he fell to his death “for reasons yet to be determined” at an altitude of around 4,300 metres.
The second mountaineer raised the alarm immediately. Rescuers from the Valais Cantonal Rescue Organisation (OCVS), dispatched to the scene in an Air Zermatt helicopter, could only confirm the victim’s death.
An investigation has been launched by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.
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High up in the Swiss Alps
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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